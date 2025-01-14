Banish Kitchen Odors With Your Leftover Coffee Grounds

Food waste and unwanted odors are two of the most common kitchen problems that home cooks face. We can't help you completely eliminate food waste (though we do recommend that you start a home compost), but there is a way to reduce it while also dealing with the odor issue: Instead of throwing away your used coffee grounds, repurpose them to fight stinky smells. Caffeine has nitrogen, which has been proven to effectively absorb odors. And since coffee emits a pleasant fragrance of its own, it simultaneously eliminates bad smells and gives your kitchen a delicious aroma.

The best part is that you don't need fresh coffee for this method to be effective. After all, you don't want to waste food just to get rid of certain smells. This is why used coffee grounds are perfect. All you have to do is dry them and place them in a bowl. If you're not pressed on time, you can leave them in a warm place or under direct sunlight to dry. Otherwise, spread them in a baking sheet and put them in the oven until they have no moisture left. Once dried, place the grounds on a bowl or a lidless jar that can go in the corner of your fridge, near the garbage can, or in other places that are susceptible to less-than-ideal smells. You'll only have to replace the grounds every couple of months, making this method easy and convenient.