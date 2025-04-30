Never Skip One Prep Step When Cooking Asparagus

No dish celebrates the arrival of spring quite like fresh, grassy asparagus drizzled with buttery homemade hollandaise. But to get the best out of the vegetable, you need to prepare it properly — and that means trimming it. While asparagus tips are super-tender, the stems can be tough, woody, fibrous, and generally unpleasant to eat.

You've probably come across the theory that it's better to snap rather than cut asparagus. The perceived wisdom is that you simply bend the spear, and it will snap at just the right point. However, the bad news for snappers is that this technique is often inaccurate since the spear could snap at multiple different points depending on exactly how and where you're holding it. Which could mean that you end up wasting perfectly good asparagus.

To avoid making this mistake with asparagus, it's much better to cut the spears with a sharp knife. How much you need to trim will depend on the size — delicate thinner stems will not need trimming as much as thicker, woodier spears. It's easiest to line up the stems and trim the tough ends where the color changes from green to white. If you're unsure, cut roughly an inch from the bottom and check that it looks moist and tender inside. And, if your stalks are especially thick or tough-looking, you can also peel the outer layer of the bottom portion with a vegetable peeler to make it more tender once cooked.