Pesto And Cottage Cheese Make For A Creamy, Easy Pasta Sauce

Pasta with a silky, creamy sauce is a wonderful comfort food, one that arguably tastes best on cool evenings. When it's warmer outside, the idea of pasta with rich sauce clinging to it may not be as appealing for some of us. But what if you could get all the creamy goodness of a decadent pasta dish without the excessive heaviness? As a self-proclaimed pasta junke, I'd like to believe all my fusilli dreams have come true.

As it turns out, cottage cheese makes for an incredibly simple and delicious pasta sauce, especially when you blend it with classic pesto. This often-forgotten dairy product is lighter than heavy cream or cream cheese, so it's a great option to get that creamy texture pasta lovers crave without all the decadence of richer alternatives. The quickest and easiest way to pull this summer-friendly dish off is to blend cottage cheese with store-bought pesto sauce until it's a cohesive mixture. Once combined, toss on hot pasta and mix until every noodle is coated. Of course, it's hard to beat freshly made basil pesto, and with the herb being at its prime in the summer months, it shouldn't be difficult to find.

