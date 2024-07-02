This Is The Only Way You Should Be Reheating Your Burgers
In the summertime, when the weather is high, people like to get out their grills and put the char marks down on chicken, hot dogs, brats, and, perhaps most especially, burgers.
However, as anyone who has ever hosted a barbecue can tell you, it's easy to get carried away with the quantity of burgers you cook up, so you're bound to have leftovers. And it begs the question: what is the best way to reheat your already-cooked burgers? Microwaving them has a tendency to render them rubbery and tough, and who has time to fire up the grill again, especially if you're in need of a quick at-home lunch?
As it happens, the best way to reheat your burger is to pop it in the oven — you could even use your toaster oven if you don't want to heat up your entire kitchen. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and when it's ready, put the patties in and set the timer for three to five minutes. When the timer goes off, you'll flip them over to cook on the other side and put them back in for another three to five minutes (depending on how "done" you want them).
Tips and tricks for using the oven to reheat burgers
Now that you know that putting the patties in the oven is the best way to reheat your burger, there are a few things you can do to maximize this method and get the greatest second-day burgers possible.
First, you can bake the buns along with the patties, but you will likely want to pull them out of the oven before the burgers are done. They can come out when you flip the patties. Most burger toppings (particularly cold ones) should also stay off until the cooking is done, with the exception of cheese. If you already assembled the burger the day before, peel the bun off and scrape the toppings into the garbage as best you can.
Before you reheat your burgers, you might also let them come to room temperature for about 15-20 minutes. This will help ensure even heating. Finally, don't put your burgers directly on the oven rack; put them on a baking sheet instead. You can use anything from a cookie sheet to a pizza pan. You can put the buns on the pan, too.
If you don't have access to an oven, there are other options
While the oven is the best method, if it's out of commission or you simply don't have access to one, there are other options for reheating day-old burgers.
First, you can use everyone's new favorite kitchen appliance, the air fryer (this does risk drying out the patties). Set the temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for about three to four minutes on each side. Because burgers tend to be juicy, you might want to put down a basket liner.
You can also use your stove to reheat burgers, though it will deprive them of some of their crispiness. Add enough water to cover the bottom of the pan. Place your burger in the center and heat on medium. Top the pan with a cover; you're going to be steaming the patty. Let it cook for five to seven minutes.
Whatever method you choose to reheat your burgers, consider letting them rest using the "wrap and hold" burger trick before digging in.