This Is The Only Way You Should Be Reheating Your Burgers

In the summertime, when the weather is high, people like to get out their grills and put the char marks down on chicken, hot dogs, brats, and, perhaps most especially, burgers.

However, as anyone who has ever hosted a barbecue can tell you, it's easy to get carried away with the quantity of burgers you cook up, so you're bound to have leftovers. And it begs the question: what is the best way to reheat your already-cooked burgers? Microwaving them has a tendency to render them rubbery and tough, and who has time to fire up the grill again, especially if you're in need of a quick at-home lunch?

As it happens, the best way to reheat your burger is to pop it in the oven — you could even use your toaster oven if you don't want to heat up your entire kitchen. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and when it's ready, put the patties in and set the timer for three to five minutes. When the timer goes off, you'll flip them over to cook on the other side and put them back in for another three to five minutes (depending on how "done" you want them).