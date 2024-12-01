The Most Common Mistakes People Make With Homemade Chicken And Dumplings

Homemade chicken and dumplings are a staple comfort food, especially in the South. Simple and rib-sticking, this dish has been chalked up by some as a Depression-era or antebellum invention, but cookbooks show mention of similar dishes like this chicken in dumplings variation in the southern United States as far back as the early 1800s.

If you're not overly familiar with chicken and dumplings, don't make the mistake of equating the homemade variant with something like what you'd find in a can, paired with vegetables for a mixture that's more chicken pot pie filling than soup. No, homemade chicken and dumplings are closer to the kinds of comfort foods you might find on the Cracker Barrel menu — simply chicken in a succulent broth, alongside tender dumplings that are traditionally cut into squares or strips (rather than being rounded or biscuit-like). That's it — no need for extraneous veggies or anything else.

However, for all the simplicity of this dish, don't make the mistake of assuming that making homemade chicken and dumplings is just throwing a few things in a soup pot and then calling it a day. There are plenty of mistakes you can make — and avoid. Here are some of the most common.