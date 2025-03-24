14 Ways To Upgrade Your Bologna Sandwich

Reactions to bologna usually go one of two ways — enthusiastic fawning, or immediate disgust. Perhaps that's because many of us still aren't quite sure what bologna is, or because we associate it with less than fond memories of cold, slimy rubber on lackluster white bread that sticks to the roof of your mouth. The controversy is ironic, considering bologna's origins trace back to Bologna, Italy — an esteemed food city. Its Italian predecessor, mortadella, doesn't carry nearly the same amount of stigma, having enjoyed a surge in popularity bolstered by trendy restaurants and chef innovations in recent years. Somehow, bologna has eluded the inevitable large-scale rebrand that has transformed many processed foods from a last resort to a cult classic — think gourmet hot dogs or artisanal Pop-Tarts.

Like it or not, the bologna sandwich is an American icon, serving as a nostalgic comfort food and go-to struggle meal for generations. With a little culinary prowess, however, a humble bologna sandwich can be indulgently flavorful, texturally complex, and deeply satisfying. Whether incorporating a simple pan-fry for crispy edges, layering with unexpected condiments, or piling on homemade toppings, there are plenty of ways to upgrade this lunch meat classic. In this article, we'll show you how to make the most of your next bologna sandwich.