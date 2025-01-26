Give Your Sandwich A Crunchy Upgrade By Frying One Of The Toppings
Sandwich-making is a beautiful art that many foodies take incredibly seriously. In fact, sandwiches are among the most satisfying meals a person can have. Perfecting your ideal version is a feat that many, including myself, dream of one day achieving. To do that, we must examine the toppings we use on our daily sandwiches. More specifically, how can we make those toppings even better? While this could simply mean choosing from the countless greens at the grocery store to add to our sandwiches, I believe there's another vital step forward towards reaching bread-and-filling nirvana. It's time to start replacing the typical sliced pickles with some delicious fried pickles.
While many people agree that fried pickles should be on every fast food menu, it's almost shocking that the popular appetizer has yet to make its way onto our sandwiches. Standard pickles already complement the meat, cheese, and other toppings that fit your sandwich-loving needs. But fried pickles provide a similar service while also giving a texture and taste boost to the meal. Needless to say, the crunchy side dish is the perfect upgrade we've been looking for. And these crisp, tangy treats might just become the ultimate topping for your lunchtime sub.
How to make fried pickles to elevate your sandwiches
While many sandwiches have come and gone over the years, pickles remain a key topping for lots of different variants. So the fried pickle upgrade is quite all-encompassing. In fact, the biggest point of contention that exists when it comes to adding the side dish to sandwiches is the added time it takes to make the fried pickles themselves. It's true it will take more time to accomplish, compared to simply grabbing some regular pickles out of a jar. But fried pickles are actually easier to make (or buy) than you may think.
For starters, frozen fried pickles can be found at a number of grocery chains across the country — namely Walmart, and Jewel Osco. While they might not be as great as freshly-made fried pickles, the frozen variety is still more than capable of getting the job done for your sandwich.
Making fried pickles yourself generally just involves covering pickle slices in seasoned flour, dipping them into a mixture of buttermilk and eggs, and then coating in breadcrumbs before frying them in hot oil. Alternatively, some fried pickle recipes only take around 20 minutes to make from start to finish and can be made on the stove rather than in a fryer. Admittedly, it might be difficult to add the upgraded topping to every sporadic sub that you make. But when you find yourself preparing several sandwiches at once for a gathering or dinner, or just want a very special lunch or snack, making fried pickles is the perfect upgrade.