Give Your Sandwich A Crunchy Upgrade By Frying One Of The Toppings

While many sandwiches have come and gone over the years, pickles remain a key topping for lots of different variants. So the fried pickle upgrade is quite all-encompassing. In fact, the biggest point of contention that exists when it comes to adding the side dish to sandwiches is the added time it takes to make the fried pickles themselves. It's true it will take more time to accomplish, compared to simply grabbing some regular pickles out of a jar. But fried pickles are actually easier to make (or buy) than you may think.

For starters, frozen fried pickles can be found at a number of grocery chains across the country — namely Walmart, and Jewel Osco. While they might not be as great as freshly-made fried pickles, the frozen variety is still more than capable of getting the job done for your sandwich.

Making fried pickles yourself generally just involves covering pickle slices in seasoned flour, dipping them into a mixture of buttermilk and eggs, and then coating in breadcrumbs before frying them in hot oil. Alternatively, some fried pickle recipes only take around 20 minutes to make from start to finish and can be made on the stove rather than in a fryer. Admittedly, it might be difficult to add the upgraded topping to every sporadic sub that you make. But when you find yourself preparing several sandwiches at once for a gathering or dinner, or just want a very special lunch or snack, making fried pickles is the perfect upgrade.