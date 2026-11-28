Not Just Breakfast: 15 Smart Ways To Use A Can Of Biscuits
That can of biscuits has been sitting in your fridge for a while now, but you really haven't been in the mood for supermarket biscuits for breakfast. After all, they're a far cry from the homemade thing, especially if you're going to smother them in gravy before diving into a rib-sticking early morning meal.
Luckily, though, canned biscuits aren't just for breakfast. They come in extremely handy in all sorts of situations and dishes, from snacks to dinner to dessert.
Stop thinking of your refrigerated biscuits as just a breakfast side. Instead, think of them more of like a versatile, ready-to-go dough that you can transform into just about any dough-based treat or meal you could think of. Canned biscuits may even make some of your favorite meals tastier, easier to pull together, and/or cheaper.
Don't believe us just yet? Here are 15 smart ways to use a can of biscuits beyond the breakfast table.
Pizza crust
Homemade, from-scratch pizza crust can be finicky and, if you've never made it before, it can really not turn out the way you hope the first few times. It's just one of those things that requires a bit of finesse and careful attention to both ingredients and method. As such, if you've tried to make your own pizza crust in the past, and found that it just doesn't work, reach for the canned biscuits instead. You may be pleasantly surprised at the results.
Canned biscuits are the shortcut that makes for the easiest pizza night ever. Even better, they result in mini pizzas, so you can eat more pizza without feeling even the slightest bit guilty about it. All you do is roll out the biscuits until you have flattened discs, then top them with your desired sauce, cheese, and other items. If you don't care to eat your pizza in miniature servings, you can simply combine all the biscuits in the can into one big, monster biscuit-ball-o-dough, and roll that out until you have a disc similar to the size of a regular pizza, before topping as usual.
Donut holes
You can make donut holes that rival Dunkin's with the help of a can of biscuits. Pop that can open, split the biscuits into fourths, and roll each fourth into a ball using your hands.
For truly Dunkin-worthy donut holes, you'll want to skip the oven. It's time to break out the deep fryer (or just an appropriately deep pan, if you don't own a fryer). Fry the "donut holes" until they're nice and golden, before letting them cool and drain.
After that, the options are nearly endless. You can top them so many different ways. Roll the donut holes in powdered sugar. Drizzle them with chocolate. Mix them up in cinnamon and granulated sugar. You really can't go wrong — and the result is impressive, too. No one needs to know that you used a can of biscuits to make the donut holes. They just need to know that you can turn out some seriously impressive sweet treats.
Pot pie crust
A pot pie is always going to be pretty spectacular all on its own, but what if you could upgrade your pot pie and make it even more homey and cozier, more filling and satisfying? That's where a can of biscuits comes in, helping you make the easiest upgraded chicken pot pie.
Rather than relying on a thin, homemade crust for your pot pie's top layer, which can dry out in the oven, grab a can of biscuits. Biscuits make for a thicker, buttery top crust. The best part is, you don't have to do any rolling or dough-kneading whatsoever. You just put together your pot pie filling and then, once it's in your baking vessel of choice, you pop open that can of biscuits, pull out each individual one, and plop them on top of the filling in an even layer. As the pot pie bakes, so do the biscuits, remaining on top of the filling. When the filling is bubbly and the biscuits are done, you have your finished product — and a crust that's perfect for sopping up every last morsel of pie filling and gravy.
French dip sandwiches
Forget your basic burger slider. The next time you're in the mood for a miniature sandwich, buy a can of biscuits and make the easiest mini French dip sliders of your life. Here's what you're going to do: Lay out your raw biscuits on a baking sheet, cutting them in half horizontally. On the bottom half of each biscuits, stack on some roast beef and provolone. As for the exact amount, follow your meat-and-cheese-lovin' heart. Replace the biscuit tops and make sure they're securely in place before baking. Bake the biscuits like normal, until they're done and the meat and cheese are warmed, melty, and ready to eat.
You will, of course, need some au jus for your French dip sandwiches, but that can easily be had by mixing up some of the powdered stuff. (We are going for easy here, remember?). Once your sandwiches are finished baking, get to dippin' while they're still hot.
Garlic knots
Make pillowy garlic knots in a pinch with — you guessed it — canned biscuits. For this hack, you'll simply use your canned biscuits as if they were any ol' dough. Each biscuit can be transformed into its own garlic knot. You'll roll each biscuit out flat and then twist and turn it into a rope that can be knotted accordingly.
Obviously, though, you can't have a garlic knot without the garlic. Once you have the knot part sorted, brush each knotted biscuit with melted butter and some powdered garlic. You can add plenty of other seasonings, too. Basic Italian herbs and seasonings, like oregano and red pepper flakes, are a given. After the knots are finished baking, toss them with more butter and add on extra flavor in the form of cheese (don't look down your nose at the classic Parmesan that comes in the green cylinder!), more red pepper flakes, or even more fresh herbs.
Cinnamon rolls
Just like canned biscuits can work as a stand-in for donut holes, this tender, fluffy baked good can also be almost magically transformed into some stellar cinnamon rolls. The process is pretty simple.
You'll remove the biscuits from their can and roll each biscuit out individually, treating each one as its own individual cinnamon roll. Once rolled out, top every strip of dough with your cinnamon roll filling, before rolling the dough back up into the classic cinnamon roll shape and placing the newly formed roll into your baking dish.
Bake the biscuit-cinnamon rolls as normal and then glaze once they're done. Voilà — you've got a whole pan of cinnamon rolls in much less time than it would've taken to make these babies from scratch.
Don't want to even bother with rolling out each individual biscuit? On Reddit, one poster fondly recalled a canned biscuit-based cinnamon roll recipe from their 1970s childhood, that simply required placing the biscuits in the pan as-is, sprinkling on the sugar and cinnamon, and adding on some milk and butter before baking. You get the cinnamon and sugar flavor profile, the fluffy dough, and the sauce-y glaze, but with even less work.
Chicken and dumplings
As anyone who's made them before will tell you, chicken and dumplings come with a learning curve and there are plenty of mistakes you can encounter when making chicken and dumplings. If the dough isn't just right, if you don't add the dough to the broth at the right time, if you don't let things cook as needed, you can end up with a bowl of disaster rather than comfort food. However, a can of biscuits can help you avoid a lot of these issues.
To make chicken and dumplings using canned biscuits, simply begin simmering your chicken broth and chicken like you would normally. While things are coming up to a boil, roll out the can of biscuits into one big circle and then cut out your dumplings into strips or squares. When the broth is boiling, you'll add the biscuit "dumplings" and allow them to cook, before adding any other desired ingredients.
Hand pies
Hand pies may not carry the same popularity that they once did, but they certainly can be a treat if you bother to make them from scratch. The only probably is, that's a time-intensive process that requires a little bit of skill. Canned biscuits make things easier, for hand pies that require both less time and less skill.
To make hand pies using canned biscuits, cook your hand pie filling as you typically might. While that's on the stove, roll out each biscuit into a circle. Each biscuit will make its own hand pie. Add an appropriate amount of filling to each circle and then fold the dough over into a half moon, before sealing and baking.
There are tons of different hand pie options out there, both sweet and savory. For beginners, the sweet options may be truly easiest, because you don't need to actually cook a filling separately. You can literally just use a can of fruit pie filling as your hand pie filling, such as apple or blueberry pie filling.
Monkey bread
Monkey bread made from canned biscuits requires little other ingredients, so it's a good pick if you don't want to make a separate trip to the grocery store. Biscuits, sugar, butter, and cinnamon are all you truly need, though some home bakers add on extra ingredients for texture, such as nuts, dried fruits, and additional spices and seasonings.
To make this fun dessert, cut all the canned biscuits into bite-sized pieces, toss them in cinnamon and sugar, throw them into a bundt pan, and cover them with melted butter. Allow the mixture to bake, and, when it's done, you'll turn the bundt pan upside down, releasing a circular cake that sticks together — but not so much that you can't still easily pull each and every bite-sized morsel free with just your fingers.
No canned biscuits? You can use similar hacks and make monkey bread out of canned crescent rolls or leftover pizza dough.
Waffles
You are just only a few seconds away from a waffle. No — seriously. There's no pulling anything from your pantry or mixing batter required. You just need to pull out a can of biscuits, split them open, and plop that first biscuit onto your waffle iron. You will have a waffle in under 5 minutes.
Of course, this method is going to produce a waffle that tastes more like a biscuit than a waffle, but sometimes that's not a bad thing. For example, if you're pairing your waffle with a lot of other big flavors and don't want the waffle itself to be a detractor, a simpler, buttery waffle made from a biscuit could fit the bill — such as if you're making chicken and waffles, serving your waffles with a bunch of other sweet flavors (caramel, chocolate, etc.!), or even making stuffed waffles, which you can do by stuffing the raw biscuit with other ingredients (sweet or savory) before tossing it into the waffle iron. You can also even use these waffle-biscuits to make ice cream sandwiches, by making a few and spreading a layer of ice cream between them.
Breadsticks
Ask any ardent bread lover. The shape of a piece of bread can greatly change the bread-eating experience. As such, if what you're craving is breadsticks, but all you have are biscuits, you may feel a little downtrodden. But no worries — you can perform a bit of culinary alchemy and make breadsticks out of canned biscuits.
The process is very similar to how you might go about making canned biscuit-based garlic knots. You roll out each biscuit into a breadstick shape, as thin or thick as you like, before brushing them with butter and seasoning. However, rather than twisting the stick into a knot, you just leave it as is and bake it.
Want to take this hack to the next level? You can actually stuff the breadsticks. All you have to do is, when shaping the biscuit dough into a breadstick shape, wrap the dough around whatever it is you want to stuff inside — like cheese. A little pepperoni wouldn't hurt, either.
Baked brie
Baked brie recipes often utilize puffed pastry, but if you don't have any on hand, you're not out of luck. You can easily swap that puffed pastry for canned biscuits — and you may even like the results more.
Rather than covering the brie completely with the canned biscuit dough, though, like you might when using puff pastry, you're instead going to use your biscuits as a kind of brie wreath. Cutting the biscuits into bite-sized pieces, place them in your baking vessel so that they surround the brie on all sides, and then leave the top of the brie exposed while baking.
Another fun idea? On Facebook, when discussing the potential of using canned biscuits for baked brie in lieu of puff pastry, one commenter suggested making baked brie bombs. According to them, you take a piece of brie and some jam, wrap it up in a biscuit dough ball, and bake — it's an absolutely tantalizing suggestion.
Fruit cobbler
Ready for the easiest cobbler recipe you've ever heard in your entire life? Like literally your entire life? You're really not ready for this.
Step 1: Pour fruit into a baking dish. Step 2: Place canned biscuits on top. Step 3: Bake.
Okay, maybe you'll need to take a few other steps, such as cutting up the biscuits and adding extra seasonings and making an actual sauce for your fruit to live in, if you're not using fruit pie filling that comes with its own sauce. Still, it doesn't get much easier.
Sure, it might not be all that impressive, technically or visually, but if you're just craving something to satiate your sweet tooth, this combo is going to deliver every time. It pretty much rivals dump cake for its simplicity.
Beignets
Out of all the ways to repurpose a can of refrigerated biscuits that have been featured on this list, many might take a look and wager that, when making that item from scratch instead, beignets might be the most intimidating of all. Cooked perfectly and traditionally, they are light, pillow-y, beautiful — and so far removed from a biscuit.
So how does this biscuit-beignet hack work? Let's be real. You're not going to get real beignet fluffiness from this hack. What you will get is a nice little fried bite covered in sugar that will be delightful nonetheless.
Much like with our donut holes, you'll cut the canned biscuits into bite-sized pieces (no need to roll them into an actual ball this time, though). You'll deep fry them and then let the powdered sugar fall like snow. And don't worry that this hack is hardly traditional. In a Facebook group dedicated to New Orleans nostalgia, many members recounted making a similar, if not identical, treat.