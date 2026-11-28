That can of biscuits has been sitting in your fridge for a while now, but you really haven't been in the mood for supermarket biscuits for breakfast. After all, they're a far cry from the homemade thing, especially if you're going to smother them in gravy before diving into a rib-sticking early morning meal.

Luckily, though, canned biscuits aren't just for breakfast. They come in extremely handy in all sorts of situations and dishes, from snacks to dinner to dessert.

Stop thinking of your refrigerated biscuits as just a breakfast side. Instead, think of them more of like a versatile, ready-to-go dough that you can transform into just about any dough-based treat or meal you could think of. Canned biscuits may even make some of your favorite meals tastier, easier to pull together, and/or cheaper.

Don't believe us just yet? Here are 15 smart ways to use a can of biscuits beyond the breakfast table.