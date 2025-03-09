For The Easiest Pizza Night, Use One Canned Shortcut
Did you know that those classic refrigerated biscuits, the ones that literally pop out of the cylindrical tin tube they're packaged in, hold the secret to making effortless yet delicious pizzas? Although there are lots of ways to make canned biscuits taste better, using them to make pizza crust is undoubtedly one of the greatest semi-homemade innovations thought of. Of course, you could always opt for the ready-to-bake pizza dough that's right next to the canned biscuits, which would be just as quick, but the buttery flavor and flaky texture of the biscuits elevate the crust to an even more delectable level. Since each biscuit is already separated, they're the perfect size for creating mini pizzas, or alternatively, the biscuits can be combined to create larger pizzas.
The process is simple. For mini pizzas, you'll need a couple of baking sheets greased or lined with parchment paper (use this trick to stop it rolling up). On a lightly floured surface, using your hands or a rolling pin, flatten each biscuit into a 6-inch round, and transfer them to the prepared baking sheets. One regular-sized can of biscuits yields eight mini pizzas (or double that if you separate each biscuit into two) — just bake them until the biscuit crust is golden brown and the cheese is bubbling.
For a large canned biscuit pizza rather than mini ones, again grease or line a baking sheet with parchment paper. On a floured surface, place each piece of biscuit dough closely next to each other and use a rolling pin to meld the biscuits together into a single, square crust before adding your favorite toppings and baking it on the sheet.
More tips for making pizza with biscuits
Making mini pizzas from canned biscuits is incredibly convenient, whether you're serving them as an appetizer, with a larger meal, or alongside other small bites. For kids, creating mini pizzas from each hand-held sized biscuit dough is not only manageable for their little hands, but it's immediately ready for them to craft into something uniquely theirs with their favorite toppings. This becomes a fun activity for them to do with friends, either as a pizza party or enticing them to help with meal prep.
Once the biscuits crusts are on the baking sheets, add your favorite toppings such as a few spoonfuls of marinara sauce (or use pesto as an herby substitute for traditional pizza sauce) followed by shredded mozzarella cheese and pepperoni slices for a mini pepperoni pizza. Go for veggie toppings if you prefer — a mixture of chopped and cooked onion, bell pepper, and mushrooms works well — or just leave it cheesy.
If really want to get wild with this pizza crust hack, bake the biscuits first, and then create a dessert pizza with sweet toppings. The salty, buttery flavor of the biscuits and their pillowy soft texture is the perfect complement to balance sweet flavors like chocolate hazelnut spread as the sauce. Then add toppings like fruit, nuts, coconut, or homemade two-ingredient toffee bits. The possibilities are endless using the convenience of canned biscuits as pizza crust to create an irresistible meal or snack just about anyone will love.