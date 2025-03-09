For The Easiest Pizza Night, Use One Canned Shortcut

Did you know that those classic refrigerated biscuits, the ones that literally pop out of the cylindrical tin tube they're packaged in, hold the secret to making effortless yet delicious pizzas? Although there are lots of ways to make canned biscuits taste better, using them to make pizza crust is undoubtedly one of the greatest semi-homemade innovations thought of. Of course, you could always opt for the ready-to-bake pizza dough that's right next to the canned biscuits, which would be just as quick, but the buttery flavor and flaky texture of the biscuits elevate the crust to an even more delectable level. Since each biscuit is already separated, they're the perfect size for creating mini pizzas, or alternatively, the biscuits can be combined to create larger pizzas.

The process is simple. For mini pizzas, you'll need a couple of baking sheets greased or lined with parchment paper (use this trick to stop it rolling up). On a lightly floured surface, using your hands or a rolling pin, flatten each biscuit into a 6-inch round, and transfer them to the prepared baking sheets. One regular-sized can of biscuits yields eight mini pizzas (or double that if you separate each biscuit into two) — just bake them until the biscuit crust is golden brown and the cheese is bubbling.

For a large canned biscuit pizza rather than mini ones, again grease or line a baking sheet with parchment paper. On a floured surface, place each piece of biscuit dough closely next to each other and use a rolling pin to meld the biscuits together into a single, square crust before adding your favorite toppings and baking it on the sheet.