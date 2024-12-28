Stop Your Parchment Paper From Rolling Up Using One Simple Tip

If you find yourself in the kitchen often, you'll know that using parchment paper is often an essential step. Whether roasting veggies, baking brownies, or frying donuts, the inevitable moment comes when you have to pull out the parchment paper. For most of us, this is followed up by fighting a sheet that just won't lay flat and questioning whether we should line pans with foil instead. If your version of success is awkwardly holding the paper down with one hand while pouring your brownie batter with the other, listen up. This simple hack will end all your parchment paper battles: Crumple it.

Once you have your parchment piece, just crumple it into a ball before flattening it again. This will keep it flat and stop it from curling at the edges — and it works for lining cake pans and baking sheets. There might be a few crease marks on the bottom of your baked goods, but this seems like a small price to pay.