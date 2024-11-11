Should You Be Lining Sheet Pans With Foil?

Yes, baking sheets should be lined with something before popping them into the oven, microwave and even the fridge depending on what's cooking. Lining the sheets cuts down on the cleanup time and extends the life of the pans. Aluminum foil happens to be the most versatile of the sheet pan liners. Foil can be pressed into corners and used when the heat is way too high for its lining cohorts: parchment paper, wax paper, and silicone.

Foil beats wax paper, the least versatile of the sheet pan liners. Wax paper is good for sticky and delicate foods such as haystack cookies and other no-back recipes. However, a wax-lined sheet pan can't go in the oven like a foil-lined pan. The heat will melt the wax lining into the food.

Parchment paper and silicone mats hold up better as liners and are sometimes used interchangeably with foil. Both can go in the oven and like foil are used for baking cookies, brownies, cakes and fish. However, parchment and silicone mats become a fire hazard when the recipe calls for high heat (above 425 degrees). Only foil can hold up as a sheet pan liner under the broiler and on the grill.

Aluminum foil is also the only liner that bakers can bend and press into a pan's nooks and crannies. This makes foil-lined sheet pans easier to clean up than any of the other liners.