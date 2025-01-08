Forget About Traditional Pizza Sauce And Use An Herby Substitute

Pizza sauce is a creation that our taste buds are definitely thankful for. The rich tomato flavors and hints of earthy Italian herbs in pizza sauce are the perfect complement to fresh dough and ingredients, and help provide pizza with its exalted status. But even the best of things can get a little mundane after a while. And if you ever feel like you need a break from pizza sauce, there's one herby cousin who is dying to make your acquaintance : basil pesto.

You may be familiar with pesto's many uses — in a creamy pasta sauce that uses pesto and cottage cheese, or as an easy solution for homemade salad dressing — but pesto pizza sauce may be a first for you. Here's why it works: The freshness from the basil and the salty, nutty hints from the Parmesan cheese and pine nuts brighten up the taste of your pizza, especially when you're used to the same old flavors. Whether you use store-bought or homemade pesto, the results will be delicious. Since fresh pesto is usually added to dishes, some of its distinct flavors will be lost once baked, but the fix is as simple as adding some fresh Parmesan, basil, or lemon zest to the finished pizza to wake them up.