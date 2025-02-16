13 Ways To Make Canned Biscuits Taste Better
Normally found in the refrigerated section of supermarkets, canned biscuits are pre-portioned discs of dough. Ready to bake right out of the tube, they require no mixing, kneading, or proofing. As such, they are a convenient alternative to homemade biscuits, which can be labor-intensive and time-consuming to prepare.
Canned biscuits have a surprisingly long history that's connected to both the rise of convenience food and new packaging solutions. The invention of instant biscuit dough dates back to 1931, when two employees of the Ballard & Ballard Company patented the pressurized foil sleeve packaging process, which was later popularized by Pillsbury. The company remains one of the most recognized names in the canned biscuit industry, offering a range of pop-can biscuits, including flaky layer biscuits, buttermilk biscuits, and honey butter biscuits.
While delicious on their own, canned biscuits also make a great foundation for a variety of creative and delicious upgrades. Keen to find out more of how to make the most of these ready-to-bake treats? Check out our list of hacks that will have you rethinking the way you use store-bought biscuit dough in the kitchen.
Cover canned biscuits with gravy
Biscuits and gravy is a Southern classic. While the exact origins of this breakfast staple are unknown, it's said to have been a 19th-century go-to fare for the working class in the Appalachian region. Since pork was considered to be an inferior protein source at the time, it's not surprising that it appears in the most popular version of this recipe.
For biscuits and gravy on-the-go, canned biscuits offer a convenient alternative to homemade dough. The fact that you don't have to prepare the biscuits from scratch will also give you more time to perfect your gravy — not that the process should take you long. In fact, making the sauce is as simple as browning some pork sausages and combining them with flour, milk, and spices. It's important to let the mixture thicken until it's rich and creamy. While we don't necessarily recommend it, if in a bind, you can always top your canned biscuits with store-bought instant gravy.
The appeal of traditional biscuits and gravy shouldn't stop you from experimenting with various sauce options. Some of the savory sauce alternatives include chili gravy, tomato gravy, and mushroom gravy. And if you are in the mood for something sweet, why not try your hand at making biscuits and chocolate gravy?
Combine canned biscuits with cheese
Let's face it, a sprinkling — or a generous layer — of cheese can elevate any meal. From juicy burgers to creamy pastas, this gooey dairy is one of those simple culinary pleasures most of us wouldn't want to ever give up. As such, it's not surprising that cheese and canned biscuits are a match made in snack time heaven.
There are numerous ways to prepare cheese biscuits. One of the best ways to incorporate the dairy into a canned biscuits recipe involves separating the dough into layers. While this can be a little tricky, the instant dough's consistency should let you gently pull it apart into at least three sections. Once divided into sections, place sliced or shredded cheese between the layers and bake the biscuits as directed on the packaging. Alternatively, you can simply top the ready-to-bake dough with cheese during the baking process. The advantage of this method isn't just ease of preparation but also a crispy, golden cheese crust on top of the biscuits.
Turn canned biscuits into apple fritters or pies
Either savory or sweet, fritters and pies are bite-sized treats made with fried or baked dough. The best part of this versatile snack is that it can be customized with a huge range of ingredients, from fruit and vegetables to meat and even seafood. One of the most popular fillings for these morsels of goodness are apples.
Canned biscuits are a convenient option when you want to whip up apple pastries without putting in too much effort. Use fried canned apples if you are deep frying the pastries, or opt for chopped up fresh Granny Smith apples for baking. To make quick fried apple pies, roll out canned biscuits, fill them with drained canned apples, and crimp the edges with a fork. Fry the pies in sizzling oil until golden brown, then dry them on a paper towel.
For baked apple fritters, combine pieces of canned biscuit dough with chopped apples and cover them in cinnamon and brown sugar. Brush the fritters with butter and bake until golden brown. For a touch of sweetness, dust the treats with a little powdered sugar.
Stuff canned biscuits with filling for a breakfast treat
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why not make it count? At the same time, the last thing you want is to be slaving over a hot stove just to make something beyond the usual slice of toast or bowl of cereal. This is where canned biscuits can be a lifesaver. With a few simple steps, you can stuff the ready-to-bake dough with a filling of your choice — the possibilities are endless.
For a savory morning treat, roll out canned biscuits until they are around a quarter of an inch thick and set them aside. Next, brown chopped sausage, remove it from the pan, and scramble some eggs. Top each biscuit round with a little sausage mix, scrambled eggs, and shredded cheese before folding it over and crimping the edges with a fork. Finally, bake the mini pies at 350 F for between 15 and 20 minutes. The best part of this recipe is that you can easily replace the filling with alternative options like ham and cheese, scrambled eggs and chopped veggies, or a potato, egg, and bacon scramble.
Turn canned biscuits into monkey bread
Despite its interesting name, monkey bread has absolutely nothing to do with mischievous primates. According to one theory, the dish got its name from the way it's eaten, with diners usually tearing the bread apart with their hands. To allow for this very special culinary experience, this sweet pastry is made from individual balls of dough stacked together in a bundt pan or a tube pan.
While you could make the dough for monkey bread from scratch, using store-bought canned biscuits is a much faster alternative. Start by cutting the biscuits into quarters and rolling them into small balls. Next, toss these little pieces of goodness in cinnamon, sugar, dried fruit, or nuts, depending on your preference. Place the dough balls in a bundt pan, cover them in a blend of melted butter and brown sugar, and bake in an oven until golden brown. Once the dish cools, you are ready to tear into the sticky cake with your hands.
Whip up garlic knots with canned biscuits
Garlic knots get their name from their distinctive twisted shape and rich garlic flavor. They were likely created in New York as a way for pizzerias to use up leftover pizza dough scraps. Garlic knots are as simple to make as they are delicious — particularly if you have a ready-made base in the form of canned biscuits.
To make this savory snack, cut each instant biscuit in half before fashioning it into strips. While baking isn't an exact science, these should be around 7 inches in length without being overly thin. Next, tie each strip into a loose knot. It's important not to make these too tight, as this may prevent the dough from rising.
To make the garlic topping, mix melted butter with finely minced garlic or garlic powder, salt, pepper, and herbs such as basil, rosemary, or parsley. You can also blend the mix with Parmesan cheese for added flavor or red pepper for a little kick. For a vegan version of the recipe, replace the butter with olive oil. Coat the knots with the liquid and bake them for 15 to 20 minutes. Serve the knots with blue cheese dressing or ranch sauce for dipping.
Use canned biscuits to create mini pizzas
Pizza is one of those dishes that never gets old. Alongside other Italian specialties like pasta and risotto, it has become a beloved international favorite, offering variations and toppings to suit every preference. If you fancy making your own pizza at home without the fuss of preparing dough from scratch, pop-can biscuits might just be the best solution. In addition, once rolled out, canned biscuits are the ideal size for creating perfectly portioned mini pizzas.
A great option for parties, snacking, or family dinners, canned biscuit pizzas are fast and easy to prepare. For best results, roll out each biscuit into rounds and arrange them on a greased baking sheet. Now, it's time to get creative. You can either top the pies with a classic tomato sauce or opt for less common choices like béchamel, pesto, or even Thousand Island dressing. For a sweet take on the dish, swap the savory sauce for Nutella. Next, complete your masterpiece with a handful of shredded cheese and other toppings like salami, sausage, and vegetables. Let the pizzas bake for 10 to 15 minutes at 375 F or until the cheese is bubbly and the crust turns golden brown.
Transform canned biscuits into pigs in a blanket
A popular snack at parties, family gatherings, and holiday feasts, pigs in blanket probably got their name due to their appearance. More specifically, the classic version of the bite-sized treats is made with mini pork sausages, or "pigs," wrapped in dough, or "blankets." The sausages are also sometimes wrapped in croissant-style pastry or even rashers of bacon.
While most home chefs would probably reach for crescent roll dough to make pigs in blanket, canned biscuits are the next best thing — they might even give this tasty finger food a heartier texture. As such, if you happen to have a tube of instant biscuits in your refrigerator, you can easily transform it into this delicious snack.
To make pigs in blanket, cut the biscuits in half before flattening them a little with your hand or a rolling pin. Next, wrap the flattened dough around the hot dogs. You can also go a step further and make sausage rolls. Instead of leaving the ends of the hot dogs exposed, wrap them entirely in the dough. For an additional burst of flavor, dip the pigs in ketchup or get more creative and try other condiments like honey mustard, sriracha, or aioli.
Upgrade canned biscuits to strawberry shortcakes
Classic strawberry shortcakes are made with crumbly, sweet shortcake biscuits. That said, canned biscuits can make a surprisingly tasty substitute if you are short on time. To create the foundation for the dessert, brush the tops and sides of each biscuit with a mixture of butter and sugar before baking them for around 15 minutes at 375 F. Give the biscuits about five minutes to cool down and cut them open — you are now ready for the filling.
Aside from the right base, the key to delicious strawberry shortcakes lies in letting the strawberries macerate in sugar — add a little vanilla to the mix for additional flavor. The process not only softens the fruit but also releases its juices. For homemade whipped cream, use an electric mixer to blend cream and sugar. Alternatively, you can buy a can of ready-made whipped cream at your local supermarket.
Once all the components are prepared, you are ready to assemble the dessert. To do this, spoon a generous portion of the macerated strawberries onto the biscuit base, letting the delicious juice seep into the biscuit. Next, place a dollop of whipped cream on top of the strawberries before setting the top layer of each biscuit over the cream.
Use canned biscuits to make donut holes
Why do donuts have holes? We couldn't help but dig into the answer. According to the most popular explanation, the first donut was created by American seafarer Hanson Gregory in the 19th century to make the centers of the dessert less doughy and dense. While many believe that donut holes are the missing centers from ring-shaped donuts, this isn't actually the case. Donuts are usually made by machines that release dough in a ring shape directly into hot oil, which means that they don't actually require the holes to be punched out of them.
Making donut holes at home is very simple, especially if you invest in a tin of ready-to-bake biscuits. To make canned biscuit donut holes, cut each piece of dough into quarters and use your hands to shape them into bite-sized balls. Next, deep fry them in sizzling oil until they turn golden brown — this should only take a couple of minutes. After they are done, place them on a paper towel to drain off any excess grease. Add the final touch by rolling the little balls of goodness in a mixture of cinnamon and sugar. Alternatively, coat them in melted chocolate or a glaze made with powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla.
Prepare canned biscuits on a stovetop
There is a lot to be said for baking — preparing dough in the oven gives it sufficient time to rise and cook evenly, resulting in a light and airy final product. On the other hand, frying dough in butter or hot oil creates an entirely different texture, producing a crispier exterior. If you don't have access to an oven or simply want biscuits with a crunchier outer and a fluffy center, prepare them on a stovetop.
For best results, fry your store-bought biscuit dough in a mixture of butter and high-quality oil. Since butter and some oils have a low smoke point, be sure to fry the biscuits low and slow, so as not to burn the fat. To prevent any sticking or burning, use a non-stick or a cast-iron skillet with a lid. In a pinch, you can also cover the pan with a plate. Fry the biscuits until lightly browned before flipping them over and frying them on the other side. Drizzle the final product with maple syrup or top them with your favorite jam or jelly before serving.
Transform canned biscuits into cinnamon rolls
Offering the perfect balance of sweetness and spice, cinnamon rolls pair wonderfully with a hot cup of coffee or tea. This is probably the reason these spiral-shaped pastries are such a favorite at cafes and bakeries around the world. The good news is that cinnamon rolls are pretty easy to make in the comfort of your own kitchen, if you don't feel like heading out.
Unlike many recipes that involve canned biscuits, making cinnamon biscuits starts with flattening the biscuit dough and rolling it into one large, rectangular sheet. While the rolled out dough doesn't have to be perfect, it shouldn't have any holes. Don't forget to sprinkle your work surface with a little flour to prevent the dough from sticking. Once flat, use a brush to coat the dough with melted butter and sprinkle it with a blend of cinnamon and sugar. Finally, roll the sheet into a spiral log and slice it into even portions. Transfer the cinnamon rolls to a pan and bake for around 20 minutes. As an optional final step, you can top the baked rolls with a glaze made from confectioners' sugar and milk.
Turn canned biscuits into French dip sandwiches
French dip sandwiches consist of thinly sliced roast beef served on French bread. However, what really sets these handhelds apart is the fact that they are served au jus, or "with juice," on the side. The sandwich is then dipped in the juice, which usually consists of the meat drippings collected during roasting. While traditional versions of the sandwich are usually made with bread, using canned biscuits to make French dip sandwiches can add a creative twist to the recipe. To make the handhelds, simply slice each canned biscuit in half and fill it with roast beef — and optional cheese — before baking.
Despite its name, French dip sandwiches didn't originate in France. Instead, the bready treat has its roots in Los Angeles. In fact, two different restaurants both claim to have created the sandwich. Cole's alleged that it served a French dip sandwich to a customer who wanted their bread softened with meat juice in 1908. According to another story, the founder of Philippe The Original restaurant invented the sandwich in 1918 when he clumsily dropped a French roll into a pan with roasting juices.