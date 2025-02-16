13 Ways To Make Canned Biscuits Taste Better

Normally found in the refrigerated section of supermarkets, canned biscuits are pre-portioned discs of dough. Ready to bake right out of the tube, they require no mixing, kneading, or proofing. As such, they are a convenient alternative to homemade biscuits, which can be labor-intensive and time-consuming to prepare.

Canned biscuits have a surprisingly long history that's connected to both the rise of convenience food and new packaging solutions. The invention of instant biscuit dough dates back to 1931, when two employees of the Ballard & Ballard Company patented the pressurized foil sleeve packaging process, which was later popularized by Pillsbury. The company remains one of the most recognized names in the canned biscuit industry, offering a range of pop-can biscuits, including flaky layer biscuits, buttermilk biscuits, and honey butter biscuits.

While delicious on their own, canned biscuits also make a great foundation for a variety of creative and delicious upgrades. Keen to find out more of how to make the most of these ready-to-bake treats? Check out our list of hacks that will have you rethinking the way you use store-bought biscuit dough in the kitchen.