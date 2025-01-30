Make Donut Holes That Rival Dunkin' With An Easy Canned Shortcut

I'm a fan of eating the whole donut, but donut holes are about as satisfying as the center of the cinnamon roll. Dunkin' has perfected these delightful bites, but, truth be told, you can make them at home with very little effort. As much as I like to treat myself to something sweet when I'm out and about, I like to save money even more.

This viral TikTok hack shows that you don't need fancy equipment or specialized ingredients to make donut holes. The secret? Canned biscuit dough. That same dough you grab for easy, delicious biscuits and gravy can easily transform into golden, fluffy donut holes in no time.

When I want to be the "cool mom," I invite all my kid's friends over to make them together while watching movies. My point is that these are great for all sorts of purposes: a casual snack in a school lunch, a movie night treat, an indulgence after a long day at work, because it's Wednesday ... you get where I'm coming from.

This shortcut recipe is perfect for anyone craving donuts without the effort required to make the dough from scratch. You don't even have to be great in the kitchen to pull these off. It's proof that the best recipes aren't always the most complicated.