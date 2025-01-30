Make Donut Holes That Rival Dunkin' With An Easy Canned Shortcut
I'm a fan of eating the whole donut, but donut holes are about as satisfying as the center of the cinnamon roll. Dunkin' has perfected these delightful bites, but, truth be told, you can make them at home with very little effort. As much as I like to treat myself to something sweet when I'm out and about, I like to save money even more.
This viral TikTok hack shows that you don't need fancy equipment or specialized ingredients to make donut holes. The secret? Canned biscuit dough. That same dough you grab for easy, delicious biscuits and gravy can easily transform into golden, fluffy donut holes in no time.
When I want to be the "cool mom," I invite all my kid's friends over to make them together while watching movies. My point is that these are great for all sorts of purposes: a casual snack in a school lunch, a movie night treat, an indulgence after a long day at work, because it's Wednesday ... you get where I'm coming from.
This shortcut recipe is perfect for anyone craving donuts without the effort required to make the dough from scratch. You don't even have to be great in the kitchen to pull these off. It's proof that the best recipes aren't always the most complicated.
The perfect donut hole hack starts with biscuits
Start by popping open a can of biscuit dough — no mixing, kneading, or proofing required. Using a small, round cutter, cut the dough into small circles that will fry up into perfect donut holes. If you don't have a cutter, no worries, you can just cut the biscuits into quarters and shape the dough by hand — the result will still be delicious.
Next, heat oil in a deep pan or fryer to about 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Carefully drop in the dough pieces, frying them in small batches to avoid overcrowding. They cook quickly, turning golden brown in just one to two minutes. Flip them halfway through to make sure they cook evenly. Once they're done frying, transfer them to a paper towel-lined plate to drain the excess oil.
Toss the warm donut holes in a mix of cinnamon and sugar for a classic flavor, or dip them in a simple glaze made of powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla. Or you could always roll them in plain powdered sugar or coat them in melted chocolate for that "50-cent Little Debbie donut pack from the convenience store" vibe.
Why biscuit dough makes great donut holes
What makes canned biscuit dough so perfect for this hack? It's the texture and composition. Biscuit dough is soft, fluffy, and slightly tangy because of the leavening agents like baking powder and buttermilk (unlike the other TikTok donut trend that uses just bread and water). The dough's low hydration level minimizes excess stickiness, while its high-fat content gives a tender crumb. The leavening agents create air pockets during frying, so the dough expands and gives you that light and airy texture. Frying the biscuit dough results in a quick cook and that characteristic golden hue and crispness.
Also, canned dough is readily available and budget-friendly, so it's an accessible option for almost everyone. Traditional donut recipes often involve yeast, rising times, and precise measurements, but this shortcut eliminates all that work. It's foolproof, quick, and delivers consistent results every time. After making these a few times and getting good at it, you may actually be able to leave the cult of Dunkin'.
Glazes and fillings to try with homemade donut holes
If you're feeling adventurous, there are lots of delicious donut topping options out there. I've tried a few of these, and each one is delectable, but filling them with cream cheese is life-changing. Then I took it a step further and coated them in a strawberry glaze. I know I'm not the inventor of a strawberry cheesecake donut hole ... but I took credit that day because they were really sublime.
With so many options at your fingertips, where do you start experimenting? I'd say try infused glazes first. Think maple-bourbon for a cozy, fall-inspired flavor, or lemon-lavender for something bright and aromatic. Or, you might want to try something unexpected, like mustard donuts. Not my cup of tea, but you may like it!
You can also play around with sugar coatings. Cardamom-sugar and chai-spiced sugar are great, or try cocoa powder mixed with powdered sugar for a subtle chocolate flavor.
For a more decadent upgrade, try stuffing your donut holes. Use a piping bag fitted with a small tip to fill them with cream cheese frosting, fruit jam, Nutella, or caramel. You can even sprinkle sea salt on the caramel-stuffed ones for a sweet-salty combo.
You can also dip them in melted chocolate and add toppings like crushed nuts or coconut flakes for extra texture. With a little creativity, these bite-sized treats can rival gourmet donuts, making them perfect for any occasion.