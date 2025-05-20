For The Easiest 'Homemade' Breadsticks, Use A Canned Shortcut
Breadsticks can mean slightly different things, depending on the country. American-style breadsticks that Olive Garden is famous for are soft, chewy, and thick, while Italian breadsticks are thin and crispy. No matter which kind you love, they make the perfect side — because let's face it, bread goes with practically any meal. And making them at home is super easy. Just use canned biscuits as your dough.
There are so many ways to use canned biscuits, and turning them into breadsticks is a great and tasty shortcut. Once you've separated them, roll a whole biscuit into a rope for soft, American-style breadsticks; or roll half a biscuit for thinner, crispier Italian-style breadsticks — adjusting the thickness to your preference. Brush your strips with melted butter or oil, season to taste, and bake away! If you're making crispy breadsticks, don't worry if they're soft straight out of the oven — they'll crisp up with time. And if you have any leftover biscuit dough, make French dip sandwiches for another easy dish.
Canned breadstick flavor variations
Of course, sometimes classic is best, and garlic breadsticks are always a hit — just add a little minced garlic or garlic powder before baking. Everything bagel seasoning is also a great alternative for a little extra crunch. You can even make your own with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried minced garlic, onion, and salt. Or, add ranch seasoning to your melted butter and sprinkle on some crunchy bacon and shredded cheese once your bread comes out of the oven, for cheesy ranch breadsticks. Serve your breadsticks with a cream cheese dip, marinara sauce, or olive oil for a classic Italian flavor.
You might think breadsticks can only be savory, but these can easily be turned into a sweet snack. Roll your buttered dough in a cinnamon sugar mix before baking for a churro-like flavor, or drizzle your breadsticks with maple syrup and top with pecans for a crunchy, nutty treat. Better yet, slather your breadsticks with Nutella once they're out of the oven. If you have an insatiable sweet tooth, you can serve your breadsticks alongside salted caramel or chocolate sauce. Whether you go sweet or savory, canned biscuits are all you need to make foolproof and delicious breadsticks.