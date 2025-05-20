For The Easiest 'Homemade' Breadsticks, Use A Canned Shortcut

Breadsticks can mean slightly different things, depending on the country. American-style breadsticks that Olive Garden is famous for are soft, chewy, and thick, while Italian breadsticks are thin and crispy. No matter which kind you love, they make the perfect side — because let's face it, bread goes with practically any meal. And making them at home is super easy. Just use canned biscuits as your dough.

There are so many ways to use canned biscuits, and turning them into breadsticks is a great and tasty shortcut. Once you've separated them, roll a whole biscuit into a rope for soft, American-style breadsticks; or roll half a biscuit for thinner, crispier Italian-style breadsticks — adjusting the thickness to your preference. Brush your strips with melted butter or oil, season to taste, and bake away! If you're making crispy breadsticks, don't worry if they're soft straight out of the oven — they'll crisp up with time. And if you have any leftover biscuit dough, make French dip sandwiches for another easy dish.