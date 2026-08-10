The Canned Ingredient You Can Use To Make Pillowy Garlic Knots In A Pinch

Buttery garlic knots never disappoint, whether they're gobbled up as a standalone snack with marinara or served as the ultimate side to complement an old-school pasta dish. The problem is they eat up a lot of time if you make them from scratch. Thankfully, if garlic knots are tugging at your heartstrings but you'd rather spend time finessing your main course, there's a canned ingredient that can get you soft, flaky garlic knots in a fraction of the time it normally takes to make them.

Take canned biscuits to transform into garlic knots. Separate the biscuits just as you would if you were baking them as is, then take each portion of dough and roll it into a 10 to 12-inch rope. Tie the rope into a knot, folding the excess dough underneath. That's it. From there, all that's left to do is brush on some flavor.

Melted butter and garlic, whether it's freshly minced or in powder form, are essential, but don't stop there. Adding Italian seasoning grants welcome herbaceous notes, and including parmesan makes them taste as if they came from your favorite pizza joint. A pinch of salt in the mix will make all those flavors pop. Once they're generously brushed with butter and seasonings, place them on a baking tray and bake them for about 15 minutes in an oven preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll know they're ready to be enjoyed when they have a gorgeous golden brown exterior.