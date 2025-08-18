Many of the pasta dishes we eat today have been around for centuries. Italians were enjoying the very first iteration of spaghetti and meatballs — ragu Napoletano and Bolognese ragu — as far back as the 1300s. Lasagna? Its roots go back to Ancient Greece, where they were eating laganon, cooked strips of thin dough that were then adopted by the Romans and called lagane. However, not every pasta dish has been quite so lucky as to continue finding a place on our tables.

While pasta and pasta-based dishes are pretty simple, some recipes make things unnecessarily complicated. Some recipes were born out of necessity and, once that necessity dwindled, so did our love for those dishes. In other instances, pasta dishes are a product of their times, produced by fads and discarded just as quickly. Whatever the case may be that these pasta recipes have disappeared, here are 11 old-school pasta dishes hardly anyone eats anymore, for better or for worse.