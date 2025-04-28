Subway Employees Won't Dare Go Near One Meaty Menu Item 

Subway's Meatball Marinara sandwich is unquestionably one of the most iconic menu items at America's largest sandwich chain. The comforting combination of meatballs, marinara sauce, melty cheese, and Italian bread has gained many devoted fans over the years. Unfortunately for lovers of the delightfully saucy Italian-inspired sandwich (this writer included), the chain's meatball subs are one of the many menu items Subway workers warn everyone to avoid. While it's hardly surprising that those meatballs aren't whipped up daily by Italian nonnas, the concerning aspects of this meaty menu item are even worse than you might imagine.

First of all, Subway most likely uses frozen meatballs to make its meatball subs. This is somewhat disappointing, but if we're being honest, it's not altogether shocking (many restaurant chains only use frozen meat). The more distressing reason to avoid ordering Subway's meatball subs is the apparent sloppy storage conditions of the meatballs. A Reddit discussion between current and former Subway employees disclosed disconcerting discrepancies in meatball storage and handling between different Subway locations, and a disturbing lack of clarity about the official protocol. Some employees asserted that any remaining meatballs should always be tossed at the end of the night for food safety reasons, while others revealed that their locations regularly kept meatballs overnight or even longer.