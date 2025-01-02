6 Restaurant Chains That Only Use Frozen Meat

Burger King's meat offerings have always stood out in a sea of fast food burgers due to the fact that Whoppers are flame-grilled (or, to be more accurate, flame-broiled) instead of being tossed onto the standard flat-top grill. It's this process that gives the Whopper its smoky, fresh-off-the-grill taste that makes it easy to forget that these are frozen beef patties cooked en masse.

While the restaurant has never outright declared that it uses frozen meat, the fact that there's no mention of "fresh" anywhere on its website in regards to said meat is pretty telling. Considering the scarcity of restaurants that 100% use fresh meat, anywhere that does will usually make a song and a dance about doing so. As per former employees, raw patties are delivered frozen and then cooked for the first time at the restaurant. This isn't all hearsay; one Burger King worker previously shared behind the scenes glimpses at the inner workings of its kitchens on TikTok, where he showed stacks of frozen beef patties waiting to be passed through the broiler.

Conversely, the same worker revealed that Burger King's Ch'King sandwich involved hand-breading fresh, raw chicken. However, this sandwich was sadly axed in 2022, with employees claiming that it was simply too laborious and time-consuming to make. It was instead replaced with the Royal Crispy Chicken, which reportedly reverted back to frozen (and easier to prep) chicken breast.