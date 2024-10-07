Costco's New Meatball Marinara Sandwich Is Deliciously Massive
A new sandwich has struck the Costco-verse like a meteor — and it might be as dense as one, too. Shoppers online have spotted a humongous Italian meatball sub in the store's deli, and the meaty thing weighs in at an astonishing two pounds.
This monster, served on a loaf of artisan hearth bread, is packed with beef and pork meatballs slathered in marinara, all dressed up with slices of ready-to-melt provolone and a dash of parmesan. For $15, you can throw this thing in the oven and have yourself a hot and toasty dinner. Or lunch, if you wanna snooze through the afternoon.
Huge portions are kind of Costco's thing (you should see how much cheese the Costco food court piles on those pizzas). After all, the wholesale store sells its foodstuffs in bulk, presumably to feed whole families or serve up at parties. But this new sub has us wondering if the two-pounder is intended for one meal or two.
Is the new submarine sandwich worth the plunge?
$15 is certainly a lot for one sandwich, and some Costco commentators have sounded off on Reddit about the price-to-portion ratio. Shoppers seem divided over whether it's a good deal.
"15 bucks seems a bit high [for] something that is mostly bread," reads one top-rated comment. Some replies argue you could make the same thing at home for less, or even just order one fresh from the local deli, which is a fair assessment. Someone even suggests just buying the meatballs, sauce, cheese, and bread at Costco. But, as another commenter says, "You underestimate my laziness."
Convenience is certainly a factor here. A big part of the appeal of Costco's prepared food is that you'll likely be shopping so long that you may not have energy to cook. If you're burnt out from running up and down the Costco aisles and don't feel like cooking, you may be tempted to just grab a couple of meatball subs while you're already there and call it a night.