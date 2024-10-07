Costco's New Meatball Marinara Sandwich Is Deliciously Massive

A new sandwich has struck the Costco-verse like a meteor — and it might be as dense as one, too. Shoppers online have spotted a humongous Italian meatball sub in the store's deli, and the meaty thing weighs in at an astonishing two pounds.

This monster, served on a loaf of artisan hearth bread, is packed with beef and pork meatballs slathered in marinara, all dressed up with slices of ready-to-melt provolone and a dash of parmesan. For $15, you can throw this thing in the oven and have yourself a hot and toasty dinner. Or lunch, if you wanna snooze through the afternoon.

Huge portions are kind of Costco's thing (you should see how much cheese the Costco food court piles on those pizzas). After all, the wholesale store sells its foodstuffs in bulk, presumably to feed whole families or serve up at parties. But this new sub has us wondering if the two-pounder is intended for one meal or two.