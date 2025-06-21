One Meaty Addition Makes Spaghetti Sauce A Whole Lot More Flavorful

Homemade spaghetti sauce can beat even the best jarred product any day, so long as it's well balanced. But a good spaghetti sauce requires more than just combining a can of tomatoes with a little garlic and olive oil. The acid in tomatoes is strong, so you need to consider how to balance out the sharpness. Some rely on regular white sugar (a la Peter Clemenza in "The Godfather"), but you might be surprised how much bacon can enhance and balance a tomato-based pasta sauce.

The fat is an excellent foil to the acidity in the tomatoes, ultimately mellowing it and creating a delicious richness. Render the bacon and use the fat to saute an aromatic base; then add in the chopped-up pieces at the end. Bacon adds savory, smoky notes to pasta sauce, making it feel more hearty and satisfying. In a way, adding bacon to spaghetti sauce is like creating Amatriciana sauce, a Roman specialty that's made with guanciale (cured pork jowl), olive oil, chile flakes, tomatoes, and Pecorino Romano cheese.

The biggest differences between the two cured meats are that guanciale is fattier and not usually smoked like bacon is. However, the bacon fat gently permeates spaghetti sauce in a similar way, giving it a rich texture without overwhelming it. Pancetta is another type of cured (but not smoked) meat that you can treat just like bacon in spaghetti sauce. Because it is also made from pork belly, it contains a similar amount of fat — it will crisp up nicely and render some yummy grease.