Make Jarred Pasta Sauce Taste A Whole Lot Better With Giada De Laurentiis' Easy Trick

For those of us that grew up in a time when social media didn't exist, the original pasta queen was and forever will be Giada De Laurentiis. The fan-girl in me would also say she's the queen of Italian cuisine, but that's subjective. Regardless, the Rome-born chef is an expert when it comes to authentic Italian cooking. During her 21-year tenure as a host of various Italian-centered cooking shows on The Food Network, De Laurentiis consistently demonstrated to her viewers the shortcuts she takes that still make Italian dishes taste just as fresh and flavorful as if they were made from scratch. One of her recommended hacks is to use store-bought jarred pasta sauce, heat it up in a pan, and melt a generous amount of parmesan cheese into it. Alternatively, if you have the rind from the real stuff, Parmigiano-Reggiano (what parmesan cheese aspires to be), you can drop that in and let it melt away.

The cheese or the rind adds a velvety texture to the sauce, while also awakening the dull flavors that store-bought sauces tend to have. The result is a deliciously thick sauce packed with the rich, savory taste known as umami.

If you happen to have the rind of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, by all means use that over parmesan, as the rind has a more concentrated flavor due to the cheese's dry-aging process. As a bonus, every last bit of Parmigiano-Reggiano will get used, since the cheese can be costly and sometimes hard to find outside of Italy.