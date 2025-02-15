The Classic British Ingredient You Need For Umami-Packed Pasta Sauce

Pasta, specifically spaghetti and fusilli, is one of my favorite comfort foods. I'm constantly experimenting and figuring out ways to make it better. I can sometimes get tired of the same standard flavor profile you get from traditional spaghetti with ground beef and tomato sauce, so I'm always game to try something new and fresh. And I don't do subtle; I love bold flavors — which brings me to this gem of an ingredient I came across after a little internet diving for new recipes.

When you're looking for ingredients to upgrade spaghetti sauce, Marmite might not be the first one that comes to mind. If you've heard of it, you'll probably know it's a classic British spread made from yeast extract, a byproduct of beer brewing, and it has a rich, salty, and umami-dense flavor. Despite the fact that many people use it to spread on toast, it's gaining attention as a secret weapon in pasta sauces.

Marmite is high in glutamate, which is responsible for the umami taste, and it complements and even enriches the natural flavors of tomatoes, cheese, and other typical pasta sauce ingredients. Although Marmite is polarizing because it has such a strong taste, when you use the dark spread very sparingly, it acts as a flavor booster. Essentially, it helps to amplify the taste of a dish and increase its savory deliciousness without going overboard and completely overshadowing the other flavors. Here's why Marmite works so well in pasta sauce, and the ingredients it pairs with best.