12 Tricks To Make Jarred Pasta Sauce Taste Homemade, According To Chefs

If you have experience both making homemade pasta sauce from scratch, at home, and buying the jarred or canned stuff from the store, you know that the two can be worlds apart. On one hand, you have a rich, thick, flavorful sauce that's slow-simmered from fresh ingredients, filling your home with the aroma of tomatoes, garlic, and herbs. On the other, you have a bland jar of something that's mostly just runny tomatoes, and not even fresh ones at that.

However, you don't always have time to spend hours simmering something on the stove. That's a project often left for long, lazy weekend days. The rest of the time, it's all about simply getting something on the dinner table after the work day, and from-scratch cooking isn't always a part of that. Don't worry, though. You don't have to settle for plain, boring, bland, jarred pasta sauce, no matter how hectic your day-to-day life. You can upgrade that jarred pasta sauce and give it a homemade spin, with a few tips from expert chefs Chef Pietro Busalacchi and Chef Anthony Vitolo. Want to see these chefs' credentials? Check out their backgrounds in the methodology section at the end. With just a few extra ingredients and minimal extra time, you can trick your tastebuds into believing a jarred pasta sauce is just as good as the real deal.