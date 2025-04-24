Is The Toothpick Test The Best Way To Check If A Cake Is Done Baking?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although cakes can be simple, it's also easy to mess them up. One tiny misstep and you'll end up with a cake that's too dry, not thoroughly cooked, or just plain bland. The blandness can be fixed by following simple hacks that can be used even with boxed cake, but timing is a bit harder to get right. For decades, people have turned to the toothpick test to see if their cake was done. This method calls for taking a toothpick and sticking it into the cake. If the toothpick comes out clean, the cake is ready — at least, according to old wisdom. Many people love this method because it requires nothing but a small tool they probably already have in their kitchen. But, is it actually trustworthy? We asked Yami Mercado, pastry chef at Cindy's Rooftop at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, and she doesn't think so.

"The toothpick test is old-school," Mercado said. "And while it works in a pinch, it's not always accurate. A cake can test 'clean' and still be overbaked." Basically, while the toothpick test can tell you if a cake needs a bit more time, it doesn't save you from the dryness and subpar texture of a cake that's been left in the oven for too long. Grandma is almost always right in the kitchen, but this is one instance in which old wisdom hasn't withstood the test of time.