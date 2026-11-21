12 Toppings That Make Unforgettable Pumpkin Pies (Not Whipped Cream)
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What's a holiday dessert assortment without the pumpkin pie? After months of spiced and squashed drinks, sweet treats, savory snacks, scented soaps, and more, you'd think by the time the big holidays actually roll around, we'd be thoroughly pumpkined-out — but that's not really the case, is it? A fall celebration just isn't complete without this classic, but potential pumpkin spice overload is as good a reason as any to switch things up.
Whether you're baking up a family recipe or simply looking for a way to dress up a humble store-bought pumpkin pie, you can finish with something much more exciting than plain old whipped cream. All of the final touches in this list can be applied to any number of pie preparations. Some bring a novel cool and creamy element; others add much-needed textural variation; and a few introduce a balancing hit of freshness that makes you want to take one more bite of dessert even when you're almost at your limit.
Sugared cranberries
Pumpkins seem to get all the glory, but cranberries are another seasonal fresh fruit worth buying during the fall and winter — and the two are certainly worth combining. As pretty as the jewel-toned fruits are, don't just go piling them on top of a pumpkin pie and call it a day. Fresh cranberries are incredibly tart, which is why they need a little sweet treatment first.
Fortunately, making sugared cranberries is super simple. After covering fresh cranberries with warm simple syrup, transfer them to a parchment-lined baking sheet and allow them to cool and dry. All you need to do from there is toss the sticky fruits in granulated sugar and be patient enough to let them dry again. When they're done, each berry looks like it's covered in sparkling snow. As you bite into one, you'll be met with a crisp pop that unleashes a burst of acidity, which is instantly balanced by the ample amount of sugar.
When paired with pumpkin pie, they provide a pleasant flavor contrast and gorgeous color accent. Cover the whole surface of the pie for an impressive monochrome look, or create a seasonal design using sprigs of rosemary and leaves made from leftover dough.
Granola
Withhold judgment for just a moment, will you? We are not about to suggest you make a granola-topped protein pumpkin pie with a cauliflower crust. We're giving granola its time to shine as the dessert it truly is. The combination of buttery, sweetened toasted oats, nuts, and dried fruits is right at home on top of a creamy pumpkin pie — it's like a streusel topping with more texture.
When you make granola from scratch — which is really quite simple — you can tailor the profile to perfectly complement the pie. Oats are a must. They crisp up beautifully and bring their own nutty taste to the party, but they also do a bang-up job absorbing any other flavorings you add to the mix. Speaking of which, consider adding the usual suspects like allspice, cinnamon, clove, ginger, or nutmeg to mirror what's already in the dessert. Or add a touch of another warming spice that you wouldn't typically see in a classic pumpkin pie recipe, like cardamom, black pepper, or star anise.
As for the sweetener, maple syrup or brown sugar really fit the vibe. For mix-ins, consider ingredients such as walnuts, pecans, almonds, pepitas, sunflower seeds, dried cherries, dried cranberries, or shredded coconut. You'll want to scatter the granola on top of the pumpkin pie right before serving so that it doesn't get soggy.
Whipped ricotta cheese
If you feel like pumpkin pie really does need a dollop of something creamy, but you're tired of whipped cream, ricotta cheese can stand in. It's more than just a filling for lasagna — you can also use the mild, milky cheese in cakes, muffins, cheesecakes, cannoli filling, pancakes, and, indeed, as a topping for pumpkin pie.
Fresh ricotta has some extra liquid, so the first step is to drain it — you can do this by wrapping it in cheesecloth or a tea towel and giving it a good squeeze, or by placing it in a paper towel-lined fine mesh strainer, pressing it down, and letting gravity do its thing. From there, whip it for several minutes using handheld electric beaters or a food processor, scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula a few times along the way. The long whipping process is key for transforming the slightly grainy cheese into a silky, fluffy topping.
Though ricotta is lightly sweet on its own, adding in some powdered or super-fine sugar will take it firmly into dessert territory. You can also add in flavorings like almond extract, vanilla bean paste, orange zest, or ground cinnamon.
Ice cream (but not vanilla)
Vanilla ice cream is good, but there's no denying that it's a bit predictable. There are a million much more exciting varieties with flavors perfectly suited to the autumn season. To pair with pumpkin pie in particular, look for ice creams with warm spices, caramelized tones, or nutty add-ins such as butter pecan, cinnamon, maple, rum raisin, ginger, or butterscotch.
You can also take full advantage of all the fully loaded seasonal releases. Jeni's fall offerings include the likes of sweet potato marshmallow brûlée, hazelnut stracciatella, and pear frangipane. At Trader Joe's, you can find salted maple or apple pie à la mode ice creams; H-E-B has caramel bourbon almond; and Aldi's freezers are stocked with pumpkin praline pie and cinnamon coffee cake gelatos. From scratch is always an option too, and there are a number of ways to make ice cream without an ice cream maker.
Chocolate curls
With all the warming spices in the air, it's easy to forget about some of our year-round tried-and-true flavors. Chocolate makes everything better, including a slice of pumpkin pie. A dusting of finely chopped chocolate, a sprinkle of miniature chips, or a drizzle of melted chocolate will do the trick, but pretty curls look extra special. They're simple to make but have quite the impact when used as a garnish.
Simply melt your choice of high-quality chocolate in a double boiler or the microwave, then pour it onto the bottom side of a baking sheet and spread it thin. After a couple of minutes in the freezer (or a bit longer in the fridge), the chocolate will be just firm enough. Run a metal dough scraper or spatula along the surface, creating thin, rolled curls as you go. If the chocolate gets too warm to work with, just let it cool in the fridge. Stash the finished decorations in a parchment-lined container in the fridge or freezer.
This technique creates wide, dramatic curls that make a statement when you pile them on top of your pie, but if you're looking for an easier option, there is another way. Allow a whole chocolate bar to come to room temperature before running a vegetable peeler along the thin edge. The curls will be much more dainty and delicate, but they still look (and taste) lovely on a pumpkin pie.
Pepitas
If you're the kind of person who will never fall out of love with pumpkin, why not double down on the ingredient? Pepitas are a type of pumpkin seed that are sold without a shell, which come from specific types of oilseed pumpkins. They're a forest green hue and have a rich, earthy, nutty, and ever-so-slightly sweet taste.
For those who find themselves hitting sugar overload when it comes to holiday desserts, top your pumpkin pie with toasted, lightly salted pepitas. All that's required is a bit of oil or melted butter and about a 10-minute stint in a 350-degree-Fahrenheit oven. Feel free to add some ground cinnamon or DIY pumpkin pie spice to stay on theme.
If you'd prefer these seeds to fall more firmly into dessert territory, add some maple syrup, brown sugar, or cane sugar to the mix. Make sure to stir them a couple of times during the cooking process, especially if you add a sweetener, so they don't burn. Scatter the finished toasted or candied pepitas across the top of your pumpkin pie before serving for a textural element with delicious, complex flavor.
White chocolate mousse
Whipped cream, but make it better — that's basically what white chocolate mousse is. At its most basic, it has just two ingredients: heavy whipping cream and white chocolate. Melt chips or chunks with a splash of cream, then fold that mixture (once it's cooled, of course) into cream that's been whipped to stiff peaks. After at least an hour in the fridge, it will be fluffy yet scoopable, sweet, and rich. Tangier versions incorporate cream cheese, while other recipes call for gelatin or eggs to help the mousse set.
To serve, scoop big dollops onto each slice of pumpkin pie before serving. Alternatively, pile the white chocolate mousse high on the whole pie. A finishing touch of those previously mentioned chocolate curls makes a particularly nice garnish — stick with white chocolate to maintain the color palette and buttery flavor, or go for dark chocolate to introduce some balancing bitterness.
A brûléed top
There's a simple yet divine joy in thwacking a spoon to crack the melted sugar on a crème brûlée, and you can bring the very same whimsy to your standard pumpkin pie. This treatment makes even a Marie Callender's frozen pumpkin pie look elegant. No fancy ingredients are required, though you do need a special tool: a kitchen blowtorch. Technically, you can also achieve a crackly sugar top using your oven's broiler, but you do need to keep a very close eye — sugar can go from golden glass to beyond blackened in seconds. Plus, a blowtorch, such as this butane one from TBTeek, is just way more fun to use.
Right before you bring the desserts out to the table, cover the whole pumpkin pie in about ¼ cup of granulated sugar and torch it until it bubbles. As the melted sugar cools, it will harden into that classic brûléed top. If you feel confident, do this step right at the table. It will firm up quickly, and shattering the glassy sugar as you cut into it to serve up a slice makes for a very impressive dessert course. Another option is to prepare individual pumpkin tarts or miniature pies with brûléed tops — this way, every one of your guests can share in the fun of cracking through the melted sugar.
Cream cheese frosting
Pies dominate holiday dessert spreads, so this topping is for all the cake lovers out there, especially those who feel the frosting is the very best part. Pumpkin desserts that aren't pie — such as bars, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, sheet cakes, and sandwich cookies — often feature cream cheese frosting, and now, your pie can too.
Spread an ample layer over the whole surface of a cooled pumpkin pie, or, for a more restrained approach, use a piping bag to pipe rosettes around the border. Cream cheese frosting isn't difficult to make from scratch, but if you're trying to save time, go for the best store-bought frosting — in our opinion, Duncan Hines makes the top product. A dusting of cinnamon, a sprinkle of finely chopped toasted walnuts, arranged pecan halves, or accenting candied orange slices are all options for a final touch. Alternatively, use a small decorating tip to pipe simple fall-themed designs right on the surface of the filling, such as pumpkins or autumn leaves.
Meringue kisses
Pumpkin pie can sometimes be just a tad mushy, and for some palates, piling on whipped cream too goes way overboard. But with a meringue cookie finish, you get creamy flavor without the soft texture. Instead, they're delicately crisp and lightly chewy, and they're pretty to boot.
These old-school cookies take a bit of skill to nail, but overall, the process is very straightforward. Beat egg whites in an electric mixer, adding sugar bit by bit until they're stiff — some recipes also call for the addition of cream of tartar for extra stability. Once you transfer the mixture to a pastry bag, you can pipe pretty little kisses onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. They'll require up to about two hours in a 200 to 250-degree Fahrenheit oven and then another few hours to fully cool off. Once sufficiently dry, they'll keep for a couple of weeks in an airtight container, so this is at least one dish you can make well ahead of a big get-together.
Keep them simple if you just want to bring sweet creaminess to your pumpkin pie, or add in a touch of vanilla extract for additional warmth. Arrange the meringue kisses right before serving so the delicate cookies don't go soft.
Chocolate ganache
A pumpkin pie topped with a rich layer of chocolate ganache looks like the kind of treat you'd find at a fancy bakery, but really, it's not hard to do at all. To make a simple ganache, all you have to do is melt chocolate and heavy cream together (sometimes butter is added too, while vegan chocolate ganache recipes swap the dairy for coconut milk). The chocolate should be fully melted, creating a mixture that's smooth, glossy, and pourable, but not runny.
Pour the ganache over the top of a whole pumpkin pie, gently spreading it all the way to the edges, and then let it chill in the fridge for a few hours until fully set. When the dessert is done, it will look like a chocolate tart, but when you cut into it, the beautiful layers of golden crust, orange pumpkin, and espresso-brown chocolate are all revealed. A sprinkle of flaky sea salt is a particularly luxurious finish.
Poached pears
For folks who prefer fruity desserts over those with caramelized, chocolatey, or creamy profiles, this is the ideal pumpkin pie topping. Pears are at their peak in the fall, and the sweet, floral, and mildly acidic profile pairs so well with roasted pumpkin. When poached until just tender, they're soft enough to cut with a fork but still retain enough texture to provide a welcome contrast to the pumpkin custard.
Essentially, poaching these orchard fruits requires nothing more than peeling them and simmering them in simple syrup for about 10 minutes or so — the cooking time will depend on the size and firmness. Keep the ingredients streamlined to let the flavor of the fruit shine, or enhance the syrup with vanilla bean, whole cloves, cinnamon sticks, black tea, wine, or lemon peel. It's best to use whole or halved pears, so they cook evenly and retain their shape and consistency. Once cooled, you can cut them into thin slices to create a fanned or scalloped design on top of the pie.