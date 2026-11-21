Pumpkins seem to get all the glory, but cranberries are another seasonal fresh fruit worth buying during the fall and winter — and the two are certainly worth combining. As pretty as the jewel-toned fruits are, don't just go piling them on top of a pumpkin pie and call it a day. Fresh cranberries are incredibly tart, which is why they need a little sweet treatment first.

Fortunately, making sugared cranberries is super simple. After covering fresh cranberries with warm simple syrup, transfer them to a parchment-lined baking sheet and allow them to cool and dry. All you need to do from there is toss the sticky fruits in granulated sugar and be patient enough to let them dry again. When they're done, each berry looks like it's covered in sparkling snow. As you bite into one, you'll be met with a crisp pop that unleashes a burst of acidity, which is instantly balanced by the ample amount of sugar.

When paired with pumpkin pie, they provide a pleasant flavor contrast and gorgeous color accent. Cover the whole surface of the pie for an impressive monochrome look, or create a seasonal design using sprigs of rosemary and leaves made from leftover dough.