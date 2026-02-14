11 Ways To Make Ice Cream Without An Ice Cream Maker

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sure, you could go to the store and purchase a pint of ice cream (like some of these top-quality grocery store ice creams that are worth the splurge). You could even hit up the drive-thru and order a fast-food milkshake or cone. However, there's just something special about homemade ice cream.

When prepared right, it's creamier, smoother, and just way more delicious. Plus, it's totally customizable. You can add in whatever you want and make the flavor combos of your dreams. You can even use up some leftovers in the fridge, like that fruit that's one day from going bad, or remnants of the Halloween candy you hid from the kids.

There's just one little problem: you probably don't own an ice cream maker. It makes sense. Unless you're planning on making a lot of ice cream regularly, it's one countertop appliance that will probably gather some dust. The good news is that you don't actually need an ice cream maker to make your own frozen treats at home (even though a maker would be your easiest option). You can make ice cream in many other ways, with a little time, elbow grease, and ingenuity. Here are some of the best options, most of which only require some basic tools you probably already have on hand.