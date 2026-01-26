Make Homemade Ice Cream By Taking Advantage Of Your Frozen Backyard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're a kid, snowy days are something to look forward to. First and foremost, they might mean a day off school! Even if they happen on a weekend, there's all the fun of sledding, snowball fights, and making snowmen. As you get older, though, snow might just mean shoveling and sloppy commutes — so sad. Still, there's a way you can reclaim a little of that childhood joy right in your snow-covered backyard (or balcony, if you're an apartment dweller). You can actually employ that snow as a low-tech DIY ice cream maker!

What you do is take a big bowl and bury it in the snow up to the rim, or as close as you can get. A metal bowl is preferable since the material is so efficient at conducting heat (and cold). Pour in your ice cream ingredients — like heavy cream and powdered sugar — and stir. If it's below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, leave the ice cream out there in the snow, which will serve as a natural freezer. You may want to cover it, too, so no random bits of schmutz fly in and it's safe from wandering wildlife. Stir it every so often, and eat it once it reaches a reasonably ice cream-like consistency. If you're willing to brave the cold, you can also whisk the mixture constantly for about 20 minutes for fluffier results.

Your ice cream base can be flavored with whatever you have on hand, like the best store-bought vanilla extract or a sprinkle of cinnamon. You can also try our three-ingredient granita, which requires nothing more than fruit, sugar, and water.