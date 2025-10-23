The Best Store-Bought Vanilla Extract, According To Ina Garten
Ina Garten is known for hosting lovely dinner parties and cooking comforting food at home, and, of course, delicious desserts are often on the menu. One key ingredient in her baking is vanilla extract, but not just any product will do — she obviously uses "good vanilla." When it comes to the classic ingredient, she's got one brand she prefers that's headquartered in the Chicagoland area: Nielsen-Massey.
Garten recommends Nielsen-Massey on her website, and it's a brand that some writers for The Takeout swear by, whether that's when adding vanilla extract to a grilling marinade or flavoring not-boring vanilla ice cream. Garten has even previously shown herself reaching for it in a video tour of her own pantry. "Pure vanilla has such deep, dark flavor. I absolutely adore it," she shared (via Instagram). "It can be in vanilla crème brûlée, or it can flavor other things like chocolate. It gives it a little bitterness that complements the sweetness." If she's not using her own homemade vanilla extract, we're sure she's using the Nielsen-Massey product for everything from her easy, four-ingredient berry dessert to an irresistible no-bake chocolate cake.
Nielsen-Massey vanilla pairs perfectly with Garten's favorite chocolate chunks
If you find yourself inspired by this Nielsen-Massey vanilla extract, you could make a classic cookie with it — chocolate chunk cookies, to be precise. It turns out Ina Garten has a preferred brand for chocolate chunks too, although they aren't nearly as top-shelf as her choice of vanilla extracts. An 8-ounce bottle of Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla can cost you around $34 on Amazon. On the other hand, the chocolate chunks Garten uses for her cookies are from good old Nestle Toll House – which are way more accessible with just a quick trip to the grocery store.
Since you're saving a buck on chocolate, it's okay to splurge on that premium vanilla extract. It's important because it imparts unmistakable floral tones to anything you use it in, and it's one of those ingredients you only use a few teaspoons of at a time. Buy one bottle, and it will surely last you for a while. Since vanilla is already an expensive ingredient by nature, you might as well spring for the high-end Nielsen-Massey bottle.