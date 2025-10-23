The Best Store-Bought Vanilla Extract, According To Ina Garten

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ina Garten is known for hosting lovely dinner parties and cooking comforting food at home, and, of course, delicious desserts are often on the menu. One key ingredient in her baking is vanilla extract, but not just any product will do — she obviously uses "good vanilla." When it comes to the classic ingredient, she's got one brand she prefers that's headquartered in the Chicagoland area: Nielsen-Massey.

Garten recommends Nielsen-Massey on her website, and it's a brand that some writers for The Takeout swear by, whether that's when adding vanilla extract to a grilling marinade or flavoring not-boring vanilla ice cream. Garten has even previously shown herself reaching for it in a video tour of her own pantry. "Pure vanilla has such deep, dark flavor. I absolutely adore it," she shared (via Instagram). "It can be in vanilla crème brûlée, or it can flavor other things like chocolate. It gives it a little bitterness that complements the sweetness." If she's not using her own homemade vanilla extract, we're sure she's using the Nielsen-Massey product for everything from her easy, four-ingredient berry dessert to an irresistible no-bake chocolate cake.