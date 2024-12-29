The Chocolate Chunks Ina Garten Uses For Her Cookies

One of the most important parts of any chocolate chunk cookie recipe is, well, the chocolate. And we can trust one particular kitchen maven for her opinion on them: Ina Garten, who's renowned for her lifestyle and cooking expertise, and knows a thing or two about modern comfort food. A reader posed a question in the Q&A section of her website that made us curious: "What brand of chocolate chunks does she use in her chocolate chunk cookies?"

Garten's response? "I use Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chunks. They are available at most large grocery stores in the baking aisle!" It's comforting to know that she uses items that you can get every day — although we have a feeling she also stocks some other, fancier things in her pantries that most of us can only aspire to use, because she is Ina flippin' Garten, after all. But even as Toll House embraces chocolate chunk alternatives like Morsels and More, its chocolate chips remain a hot seller for a reason — they are reliable and provide consistent results.