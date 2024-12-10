Why A Pennsylvania McDonald's Is Receiving Hate After UHC Shooter's Arrest

Negative Google reviews are defaming a McDonald's location in Altoona, Pennsylvania after one of its employees tipped the police about spotting the suspect for the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting. The reviews — which follow a slew of social media praise for the alleged gunman — are criticizing the fast-food restaurant for snitching on the suspect, who was later identified as Luigi Mangione.

Mangione was arrested at the McDonald's location for the shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan on Wednesday, December 4. The Pennsylvania McDonald's location has received one-star ratings and scrutinizing comments by users on Google. Google stepped in to remove the reviews that did not relate to the restaurant's food nor service quality and the tech company said it will continue to remove comments related to the suspect's arrest.

The negative McDonald's reviews are just one example of online championing for the gunman since the shooting. Many social media users who disapprove of the health insurance industry and the U.S. healthcare system, in general, have expressed their support for Mangione across various platforms. Will the review bombing lead to the kind of loss of customers that McDonald's faced as part of the E. coli outbreak earlier this year? Probably not, especially with Google actively cleaning up the reviews.