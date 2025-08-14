Ina Garten's 4-Ingredient Summery Dessert Is Too Easy Not To Make

Ina Garten may be a multimillionaire with a home in the Hamptons and another on Park Avenue, but she still puts on her stockings one leg at a time. Yet another trait she seems to share with the rest of us is a disinclination to heat up the kitchen to any great extent when summer temperatures are rising — at least, this is what we can surmise from the number of no-cook summer recipes she shares on her website. Among these is a super-easy dessert that only requires a few minutes in front of a hot stove: a medley of frozen berries with a hot white chocolate sauce.

Garten, a celebrity chef known for only using the finest ingredients, starts by using fresh berries that she freezes herself, although there's no reason you couldn't start with pre-frozen produce as a more economical alternative. She opts for equal parts of raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries, slicing the strawberries thickly while leaving the other two berries as-is. She then makes a sauce out of heavy cream, vanilla extract, and "good" white chocolate (she's not a fan of white chocolate chips, so prefers chopping bar chocolate). The sauce is poured over berries that have been allowed to defrost for about 10 or 15 minutes. She likes to use dessert plates for an elegant presentation, but those of us with a more heavy-handed pour or a penchant for slopping might prefer bowls for better mess prevention.