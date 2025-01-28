Next Time You're Grilling, Grab Some Vanilla Extract

We've all heard of adding vanilla extract to baked goods for an extra boost of natural sweetness, or adding vanilla beans to ice cream for the utmost elevated flavor. But what about grilling with vanilla? Yes, it's a thing, and the results are actually awesome: It adds a rich flavor to barbecue sauces, glazes, and marinades. Vanilla extract can be the secret ingredient responsible for that unique, addicting taste in condiments, while vanilla beans can do the same for the flavor of dry rubs.

As well as elevating the flavor, vanilla can boost the texture of your food, too, thanks to the way it helps retain moisture. For animal proteins that can be prone to drying out on the grill, such as pork, beef, lamb, chicken, and fish, vanilla extract is especially useful at preventing this. But you can use it regardless of what you're grilling, whether it's meat, fish, vegetables, or even fruit such as homemade grilled watermelon.

When grilling with vanilla extract, the same principles apply as when baking. Even though real vanilla extract is expensive, always use a good-quality variety, and remember that a little goes a long way. Since we're talking about grilling, vanilla extracts that incorporate different alcohols or other flavors could work especially well, and you can make your own by infusing split vanilla beans in booze. For example, a vanilla with bourbon flavors has smoky notes to it, with a subtle sweetness that would go great with pork.