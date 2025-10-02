Top-Quality Grocery Store Ice Creams That Are Worth The Splurge

The ice cream aisle can be overwhelming with row after row of cartons and pints promising creamy indulgence, not to mention some posers that aren't really ice cream at all. But anyone who's ever cracked open a bargain tub knows that not all ice cream is created equal. Some brands rely on shortcuts by using extra air, stabilizers, and artificial flavorings, leaving you with something closer to sweetened fluff than the rich, satisfying scoop you were craving.

But then there are the standouts. The pints and cartons that actually stop you in your tracks, that feel closer to something you'd get at an ice cream parlor than your average grocery run. These are the brands that treat ice cream like it deserves to be treated. They're made with more cream, less air, and whole ingredients that taste exactly like what's promised on the label.

Yes, they often cost a little more, but they also serve as flavorful — and, in some cases, wildly creative — reminders of why ice cream is worth splurging on in the first place. To round up the best of the best premium ice creams on the market, we focused on brands that back up their price tags with quality, whether that's grass-grazed dairy, chef-driven flavors, or production methods that put texture and taste first. From French-style custard bases to avocado and dairy-free innovations, these are the grocery store ice creams that make the case for skipping the bargain brands and going straight for the good stuff.