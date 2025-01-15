Our Absolute Favorite Vanilla Ice Cream Brand Takes Us To France

Vanilla ice cream — despite its lexical reputation — should not be overlooked, especially when there are many ways to make it not be boring. We recently ranked 11 store-bought brand's take on vanilla ice cream which included popular brands like Breyers and Häagen-Dazs, although one, unexpected, brand came out on top.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream swept the competition away with its creamy texture and simplicity that made it all the more delicious. We appreciated how it wasn't overly sweet (the brand's trick is to add salt to balance things out) and included natural vanilla beans as well as vanilla extract for the perfect combination of flavors.

But what else makes Van Leeuwen so good? It simply takes the French approach to creating this dessert, which does wonders for its flavor and texture. Although its founders are not French, after one bite of Van Leeuwen, you'll want all of your ice cream to emulate a day spent in Paris.