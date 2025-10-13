4-Ingredient Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream Starts With Frozen Bananas

Chocolate ice cream is an ideal summer treat for all ages. Homemade chocolate ice cream is a whole new level of decadent, though, especially if it has that sumptuous, fresh-churned texture. Folks without an ice cream maker may think they can't have this luxury without borrowing someone else's tools. Luckily, you don't need a fancy churning appliance to make homemade ice cream. What you really need is simply a blender and some frozen bananas.

For those craving some chocolate ice cream without wanting to overcomplicate things, using a frozen banana base means you just need four ingredients: Very ripe frozen bananas, chocolate chips or cocoa powder, milk or yogurt, and your nut butter of preference. Slice or break up the bananas and throw the ingredients into a blender together. Blend until smooth, and either pop it into the freezer for a while to firm up, or eat it immediately as a soft serve. What you're left with is a creamy, smooth ice cream with chocolate levels you can customize to your liking. You can keep it in the freezer for weeks or even months, though it has the best texture if eaten the same day. If you're lactose-intolerant or vegan, you can easily replace the yogurt with oat milk, almond milk, or even water.