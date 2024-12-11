The Superior Way To Drizzle Chocolate On Your Bakes

Baking desserts is an activity that many of us find relaxing and enjoyable. Not only is it a great way to wind down from the day, but it can often feel like a stress release. But there's one part to baking that doesn't always feel like so calming — decorating. For those of us that don't have impressive art abilities but still want our baked goodies to look beautiful, a chocolate drizzle is a simple yet elegant decorating hack. And it only requires melted chocolate.

For the best results when drizzling your chocolate, there's a few things to keep in mind. The quality of your chocolate matters, since it's the only ingredient used. Look for high quality chocolate with a higher percentage of cocoa butter and fat. Chocolate morsels or chips are the most practical, but you can also melt an evenly chopped chocolate bar. Be sure to fully cool and remove your dessert from its baking dish before drizzling. Melt the chocolate either in a double boiler, or in the microwave in 15 second intervals, stirring thoroughly in-between until fully melted. If your melted chocolate looks too thick, you can add in a tablespoon of coconut oil or more, until the chocolate is at a drizzling consistency.