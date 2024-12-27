Béchamel Or Ricotta: What's The Proper Filling For Lasagna?

Lasagna's origins go back to ancient Greece and Rome, when the early layered dishes were called "laganon," or "layers of flat dough with sauce." The food and name evolved over centuries, first to "lasanon," meaning "chamber pot" (a reference to the pot used to cook the pasta), to eventually lasagna.

In the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, lasagna became iconic with a focus on quality sauces that let each layer shine. Here, béchamel was introduced as a creamy binder that complemented rather than competed with meat, tomatoes, and pasta flavors. When the meal became popular in the U.S., cooks swapped to ricotta out of necessity, as béchamel was less common. But in Italy, béchamel remained the preferred choice for its smooth texture and mild flavor, which lets the other ingredients take center stage.