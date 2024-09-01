Why You Should Stop Using Unstrained Ricotta Cheese For Baking

Ricotta is a cheese that can play both sides of the fence: For every savory preparation in which it shines — lasagna, ravioli, gnocchi, and so on — there's a sweet counterpart, from cake to cheesecake to various Italian delicacies like cannoli and sfogliatelle. For all its versatility, ricotta can be a bit inconsistent depending on what brand you're using, or even where it comes from. American-made ricottas, for instance, tend to have more liquid than their Italian-made counterparts. That's not usually a big deal in savory recipes, but given pastry's delicate science, watery ricottas can potentially ruin a good bake. Your old-fashioned cheesecake recipe could turn out just right, or it could turn out way too heavy. Your ricotta pie could taste light and lovely, or excess liquid could make the bottom crust soggy.

Luckily, there's a trick that can help you achieve more consistent results: Simply strain that ricotta to remove as much liquid as possible before baking it. Some recipes will even instruct you to strain the cheese before using it without telling you how to do so, but fortunately, it's a simple step, and there are various ways to achieve it, ranging from quick and to-the-point (like spreading it on paper towels so they absorb the water) to longer, more careful methods involving cheesecloth and colanders.