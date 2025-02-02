The Easy Ingredient Swap That Makes Chocolate Ganache Totally Vegan

If you've ever had chocolate ganache — a smooth, rich mixture of melted chocolate and cream — you'll know there's nothing on earth quite like it. You can use it in glazes, frostings, fillings, or dipping sauces for strawberries, churros, and more — is your mouth watering yet? However, the decadence stops for those of us who don't incorporate dairy into our diets or just simply don't have heavy cream on hand when the time comes for a chocolate ganache to be made. Luckily, canned coconut milk is a 1-to-1 substitute, and dare it be said, it might be even better than heavy cream.

Traditionally, the recipe for a chocolate ganache calls for about six ounces of high-quality chocolate for every cup of heavy cream, and the same ratio applies when using coconut milk — just make sure your chocolate is dairy-free too. A classic ganache is often prepared by warming the cream, pouring it over the chocolate, and then stirring to combine once the heat gently melts the chocolate. If you were to heat the coconut milk in that way, it could result in a broken or grainy ganache if the coconut milk separates. This tends to happen because the coconut water and fat pull apart when heated. To account for this, the best preparation for a silky smooth coconut milk chocolate ganache is different but still just as easy.