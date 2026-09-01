12 Store-Bought Pumpkin Desserts That Aren't Just Pie
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The weather may still be sweltering, but grocery stores have heard the pleas of pumpkin heads everywhere demanding autumnal treats. Pumpkin pie is always a delight, but serious pumpkin enthusiasts want more than just this classic dessert to fill the void in their stomachs each year. Never mind the massive amount Americans spend on pumpkin spice-flavored products every fall — it's time to enjoy our favorite seasonal comfort flavors without judgement.
Rather than showing up to your next fall-inspired shindig as the third person to bring pie, bring some Pepperidge Farm Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies or swing by the Sam's Club bakery for a dessert that delivers this seasonal flavor in a unique way. We'll be looking at a dozen different store-bought pumpkin desserts that aren't pie, and you're bound to find a few things you'll want to try out. You may even discover a new annual favorite. The only bad part about these items is that they never last as long as pumpkin lovers wish they would, so you better find your new favorite now so you can stock up on enough to hold you over long after the shelves are no longer stocked.
Little Debbie Pumpkin Delights
Since 1960, Little Debbie has been the little queen of sweet treats, and fall is definitely her time to shine with the Little Debbie Pumpkin Delights. These soft, Jack-o'-lantern-shaped cookies are filled with spiced pumpkin jam and are perfect for fall movie nights or cozy days that call for something sweet.
Pick up a box of Little Debbie Pumpkin Delights at Walmart for $3.16.
Ben & Jerry's Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream
Just because there isn't a chill in the air yet doesn't mean you have to hold off on pumpkin desserts. You can beat the heat with a pint of Ben & Jerry's Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream. This seasonal ice cream only comes as a pint and is a pumpkin cheesecake flavor with graham cracker swirls for texture in every bite. Instead of using this ice cream as a pumpkin pie replacement, serve the two desserts in tandem for a perfect warm day treat.
Grab a pint of Ben & Jerry's Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream from Fred Meyer for $5.69.
Tate's Pumpkin Spice Cookies
The taste of homemade cookies is achievable without the mess or time commitment with Tate's Pumpkin Spice Cookies from Tate's Bake Shop. The crispy cookies deliver on the so-desired pumpkin spice flavor but also include white chocolate chips in each bite. These cookies are perfect on their own or crumbled over a bowl of ice cream for an after-dinner treat.
Pick up a bag of Tate's Pumpkin Spice Cookies from Target for $5.19.
Pillsbury Grands! Pumpkin Spice Rolls
The limits of what can be pumpkin spice-ified thankfully do not exist, so you can enjoy the seasonal flavor with breakfast and brunch as well thanks to Pillsbury Grands! Pumpkin Spice Rolls. One can comes with five cinnamon rolls complete with pumpkin spice icing. Enjoy a warm, pumpkin spice cinnamon roll with your morning coffee for the most perfectly sweet start to your day.
Purchase a can of Pillsbury Grands! Pumpkin Spice Rolls from Target for $4.99.
Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake
Trader Joe's might be the best in the game when it comes to stocking its shelves with seasonal confections. The Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake is not only a beloved Trader Joe's bakery treat, but it's the perfect size for small gatherings or a tiny pleasure you can indulge in solo. This particular cake embodies fall flavors with pumpkin puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. The cream cheese frosting on top seals the cake's fate as the perfect pumpkin dessert.
Head to your local Trader Joe's and grab a Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake (or several) for $5.99 each.
Werther's Original Pumpkin Spice Soft Caramels
No fall charcuterie board is complete without Werther's Original Pumpkin Spice Soft Caramels. Each caramel is individually wrapped and made with real butter and fresh cream, which only adds to the soft, velvety texture that makes the Pumpkin Spice Caramels more of a luxury experience than your everyday candy.
Pick up a bag of Werther's Original Pumpkin Spice Soft Caramels from Walmart for $12.58.
Dutch Apron Bakery Pumpkin Cake Roll
Pumpkin pie is great, but for the pie haters there's also the Dutch Apron Bakery Pumpkin Cake Roll. With cream cheese filling and warm, autumnal flavors, this bakery treat will be missed as soon as its season to shine is over. The cake roll has seven servings and is great as a pumpkin pie alternative for holiday gatherings so you can rest easy knowing everyone gets their favorite fall flavor one way or another.
Head to Fred Meyer to pick up a Dutch Apron Bakery Pumpkin Cake Roll for $9.99.
Marketside Moist Pumpkin Spice Streusel Muffins
One can never go wrong with a rich, flavorful muffin. Marketside Moist Pumpkin Spice Streusel Muffins can be served as a dessert or as an early or midday treat with a cup of coffee or tea to wash it down. Each package includes four muffins made with pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and brown sugar to deliver the cozy fall flavor profile so many of us crave.
Purchase a pack of Marketside Moist Pumpkin Spice Streusel Muffins from Walmart for $4.46.
Pillsbury Pumpkin Shape Cookies
These Pillsbury Ready-to-Bake Pumpkin Shape Cookies aren't pumpkin-flavored, but they may be Halloween's greatest ally. Nothing beats a spooky movie night with a healthy supply of popcorn and a 20-pack of Pumpkin Shape Cookies. The best part is these cookies can be enjoyed baked or right out of the package since they're one of the Pillsbury Dough products that are totally safe to eat raw. Never miss an opportunity to snack on this pumpkin icon.
Purchase a pack of Pillsbury Ready-to-Bake Pumpkin Shape Cookies from Target for $3.99.
Member's Mark Pumpkin Spice Latte Bar Cake
The Member's Mark Pumpkin Spice Latte Bar Cake will make your table spread look like it belongs in a magazine. Good luck making it last long enough for a photo op, though. These cakes are made fresh daily in the bakery and are layered with pumpkin mousse, coffee caramel mousse, and a cinnamon whip topping to bring it all home. One cake can serve up to 14 people and will likely taste even better when paired with an actual Pumpkin Spice Latte.
Buy the Member's Mark Pumpkin Spice Latte Bar Cake from Sam's Club for $16.87.
Pepperidge Farm Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Pepperidge Farm Milano Cookies seem to have a flavor for every occasion, and fall is no different. A pack of Pumpkin Spice Milano Cookies is just the thing to take you from the late-summer blues to autumnal bliss. Each package holds 15 sandwich cookies filled with milk chocolate and pumpkin spice, and the oval shape makes these cookies perfect for dipping in a glass of milk or some chocolate mousse.
Pick up a bag of Pepperidge Farm Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies on your next trip to Walmart for $7.99.
Little Debbie Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Creme Pies
Move over, regular Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies; it's time for Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Creme Pies to shine. It's true, you can indulge in the flavor of fall without straying far from the desserts you love the rest of the year. These Oatmeal Creme Pies are everything we already know and love, except these ones are filled with pumpkin spice-flavored creme. Each carton contains eight creme pies you can choose to share or keep all to yourself.
Pick up a pack of Little Debbie Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Creme Pies from Walmart for $3.16.