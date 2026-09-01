12 Store-Bought Pumpkin Desserts That Aren't Just Pie

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The weather may still be sweltering, but grocery stores have heard the pleas of pumpkin heads everywhere demanding autumnal treats. Pumpkin pie is always a delight, but serious pumpkin enthusiasts want more than just this classic dessert to fill the void in their stomachs each year. Never mind the massive amount Americans spend on pumpkin spice-flavored products every fall — it's time to enjoy our favorite seasonal comfort flavors without judgement.

Rather than showing up to your next fall-inspired shindig as the third person to bring pie, bring some Pepperidge Farm Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies or swing by the Sam's Club bakery for a dessert that delivers this seasonal flavor in a unique way. We'll be looking at a dozen different store-bought pumpkin desserts that aren't pie, and you're bound to find a few things you'll want to try out. You may even discover a new annual favorite. The only bad part about these items is that they never last as long as pumpkin lovers wish they would, so you better find your new favorite now so you can stock up on enough to hold you over long after the shelves are no longer stocked.