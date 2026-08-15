The Pillsbury Dough Products That Are Totally Safe To Eat Raw

If you're one of those people who bakes a batch of cookies and sneaks a bite of raw dough before you put it on the baking sheet, we see you (though Andrew Zimmern hates this popular sweet treat). In fact, the Pillsbury Doughboy, whose real name is Poppin' Fresh, sees you too. That's why Pillsbury's lineup of ready-to-bake cookie and brownie doughs has been safe to eat raw since 2020. The company ensures that the raw dough in the refrigerated section includes heat-treated ingredients to prevent you from getting sick, should you decide to sample it prior to baking.

That being said, only the products in the refrigerated case are safe to eat. Just to be absolutely sure, the item you buy must have a blue "Safe To Eat Raw" seal. Also, the package will specify that you can either eat or bake the dough. There are dozens of options available, including classic Pillsbury Shape Sugar Cookies and tubes of Reese's peanut butter cookie dough. Interestingly enough, there is one product that's not meant to be baked: Pillsbury's Cookie Dough Poppins are actually intended as bite-sized a raw snack.