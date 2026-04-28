The Popular Sweet Treat Andrew Zimmern Absolutely Hates — 'It Sucks'

Disliking cookie dough is far from the only unpopular opinion that Andrew Zimmern maintains (he also isn't a big fan of In-N-Out), but his primary reasoning behind disliking raw cookie dough comes from its primary ingredient — flour. "Why would you leave it in its untransformed, ... nascent state when 10 minutes in the oven turns it into something that is the food of gods?" Zimmern asked in a sit-down discussion with Eater. "Flour — raw flour — does not taste good. What people like is the raw sugar and butter."

While many fear suffering from salmonella after eating raw cookie dough due to the use of raw, unpasteurized eggs, the dangers of consuming raw flour are similarly dangerous and should be avoided at all costs. Although edible cookie dough doesn't have any eggs, it contains heat-treated, uncooked flour to prevent foodborne illnesses, but it retains its floury taste. One would have to assume Zimmern doesn't like edible cookie dough either.

This take, unsurprisingly, left many fans in disbelief, with some comparing the beloved sweet treat to other foods that would also be considered "nascent" that they presume Zimmern has no problem with. "Why do people eat beef tartare when they can cook it on the grill and make a delicious burger?" one Instagram comment asked, referencing the fact that beef tartare is considered difficult to make safely at home due to its use of raw beef and egg yolk. Nevertheless, in many cases, fans found common ground with Zimmern that cooked cookie dough — also known as cookies — is as delicious a treat as one could ask for at the end of the day.