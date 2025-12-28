Why Andrew Zimmern Might Turn Down A Bizarre Food

As a celebrity chef, Andrew Zimmern is expected to eat some pretty interesting foods, and is someone who has publicly faced food horrors that many would say surpass those of Anthony Bourdain and Guy Fieri's (the latter of which ate cow brains and eggs). However, the "Bizarre Foods" host is not afraid to admit that he doesn't have a perfect record when it comes to accepting the food he's been given. However, the chef can recall a small handful of dishes that he's been offered but couldn't in good conscience indulge in, mainly due to a fear of experiencing health issues as a result.

In a 2015 AMA on Reddit, Zimmern was asked about the times he's had to turn down foods that were simply too bizarre. "Three of four times I've turned down food because I knew that it was a trip to the hospital, not a night of throwing up," Zimmern explained. "I've taken risks, where I thought I might get the travelers' trots for a day, all in the name of being a good guest in someone's home."