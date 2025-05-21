The Breakfast That Guy Fieri Almost Spat Out On Triple D
Guy Fieri's travels across America for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" (aka "Triple D") have introduced the beloved celebrity chef to countless fascinating and, at times, peculiar dishes. While viewers of the series' more than 500 episodes have seen Guy Fieri discover treasures like Kuma's Corner, one of the best burger spots in Chicago, they also witnessed the Emmy winner struggle through dishes that he just couldn't enjoy. Fieri was served one of these challenging meals in Season 7, episode 9 of "Triple D," when he visited Cattlemen's Steakhouse in Oklahoma City. There, Fieri tried a breakfast consisting of scrambled eggs and fried cow brains — a meal that didn't go down easily for the chef.
While fried cow brains are the ingredient that most consumers would find inedible, Fieri was having a bad time all around. Fans know that he hates eggs (especially scrambled), making the breakfast even more unsatisfactory. In the end, Fieri didn't spit out the dish outright, but his attempt to wash the food down saw him accidentally try a similarly unique dish — fried lamb testicles. Needless to say, Fieri's trip to Oklahoma City was a memorable one, for better or for worse.
Scrambled eggs and cow brains have plenty of fans not named Guy Fieri
Despite Fieri's unfortunate experience with the fare he ate at Cattlemen's Steakhouse, the restaurant's more peculiar offerings aren't without their fans. Eating brains became popular across the South and the Midwest in the mid-20th century and remain on menus at restaurants like Cattlemen's Steakhouse several decades later due to its enduring cult popularity, especially among older diners. While some, like Fieri, are immediately turned off by the brains' soft, off-putting texture, others say that the fatty and savory taste of the delicacy is not only quite enjoyable, but also the perfect meat to pair with scrambled eggs.
As for the fried lamb testicles, fans of the dish got the opportunity to defend it in the episode of "Triple D." These customers explained that, while it sounds like a strange dish at first, fried lamb testicles had a captivating taste and texture, and compared them to fried clams, fried oysters, and even fried chicken.