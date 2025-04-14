This Illinois Restaurant Served Guy Fieri One Of The Top Burgers He's Tried On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
With over 50 seasons of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" to his name, Guy Fieri is extremely knowledgeable about the food being served in the United States. While Fieri always makes a point of praising the food he tries on Triple D, his experience means it takes a truly spectacular dish to impress him. Occasionally, however, he tries something so good that he instantly names it one of the best things he's eaten on the show. This is exactly what happened when Fieri tried the Black Sabbath burger at Kuma's Corner, a heavy metal restaurant located in Chicago, Illinois. (Further locations can also be found in Schaumburg and Indianapolis.)
The Black Sabbath sees a 10-ounce beef burger coated with a mixture of blackening spices including paprika, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder. After being cooked on the grill, this burger is topped with a generous spoonful of well-spiced beef chili and a slice of pepper jack cheese before being popped in an overhead grill. Once the cheese has melted, the burger, chili, and cheese are transferred to a toasted pretzel bun and topped with a few slices of raw red onion. (This onion adds texture, the one thing most burgers need, according to Bobby Flay.) After taking only a few bites, Fieri was quick to proclaim that Kuma's Corner's Black Sabbath was one of the top five burgers he'd ever eaten on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
The other burgers at Kuma's Corner are just as captivating
During his visit to Kuma's Corner, Guy Fieri was recorded trying one other burger, The Lair of the Minotaur. This burger included a 10-ounce patty, a slice of pancetta, a wedge of brie, and half a poached pear. Again, Fieri was impressed, praising the burger's balanced mixture of sweet and salty flavors. He also celebrated the bun, a burger ingredient that Fieri warns people not to forget about.
The Lair of the Minotaur is not currently available on Kuma's Corner's menu, but the restaurant does serve a host of other inventive burgers, including the Sourvein. This burger features a beef patty topped with blackened and fried chicken tenders, smoked bacon, strips of Belgian waffle, maple syrup, and raspberry aioli. If none of the options on the regular menu grab their fancy, customers can always try the restaurant's burger of the month option. Again, these burgers spotlight inventive flavor combinations.
As you've probably realized by now, Kuma's Corner has made its share of outlandish burgers. At The Takeout's request, Kuma's Corner once even made a burger designed to taste like human flesh in homage to the hit TV show "The Walking Dead." What's even more surprising is that this "human flesh" burger isn't even Kuma's Corner's most controversial offering. That honor goes to the Ghost Burger, a burger of the month from 2013 that was topped with an unconsecrated communion wafer. Aside from grabbing headlines, this burger was named by Time Magazine as one of the most influential burgers of all time.