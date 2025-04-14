This Illinois Restaurant Served Guy Fieri One Of The Top Burgers He's Tried On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

With over 50 seasons of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" to his name, Guy Fieri is extremely knowledgeable about the food being served in the United States. While Fieri always makes a point of praising the food he tries on Triple D, his experience means it takes a truly spectacular dish to impress him. Occasionally, however, he tries something so good that he instantly names it one of the best things he's eaten on the show. This is exactly what happened when Fieri tried the Black Sabbath burger at Kuma's Corner, a heavy metal restaurant located in Chicago, Illinois. (Further locations can also be found in Schaumburg and Indianapolis.)

The Black Sabbath sees a 10-ounce beef burger coated with a mixture of blackening spices including paprika, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder. After being cooked on the grill, this burger is topped with a generous spoonful of well-spiced beef chili and a slice of pepper jack cheese before being popped in an overhead grill. Once the cheese has melted, the burger, chili, and cheese are transferred to a toasted pretzel bun and topped with a few slices of raw red onion. (This onion adds texture, the one thing most burgers need, according to Bobby Flay.) After taking only a few bites, Fieri was quick to proclaim that Kuma's Corner's Black Sabbath was one of the top five burgers he'd ever eaten on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."