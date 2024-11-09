The One Thing Your Burger Needs, According To Bobby Flay
When people think of the most classic food in America, the answer is almost always a big, juicy burger. Likely served on a fresh sesame seed bun, perhaps with a slice of cheddar cheese, some lettuce, a few slices of tomato and a variety of sauces (spoiler alert: there is a correct way to layer all the toppings on your burger). But what makes the absolute perfect burger? Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay has one simple trick that really seals the deal: a nice big crunch. He's even got a signature crunchburger recipe that features red onions, crisp romaine lettuce and ... potato chips.
Now, a crunch can mean a whole variety of things as long as it's felt between your teeth as you're eating a delicious burger. You can really get creative here, whether you add some pickled veggies, or perhaps some coleslaw, or a fried onion ring, or tortilla chips, or even some crispy french fries. Any crunchy topping of your choice really elevates a typical burger to one you won't forget.
Other ways to elevate your homemade burgers
The National Library of Medicine has a study that estimates 21.4% of Americans eat some sort of beef sandwich every single day. And while you can get a delicious burger at almost any fast food joint, or at most restaurants, sometimes it's even more fun to make them at home to really personalize things.
If you're looking to get creative, check out this list of 70 burger toppings, ranked, to find some inspiration (and yes, some of them are a bit strange, like peanut butter or pineapple, but you know what, they're all worth a try). We also have a helpful guide to make the perfect smashburger at home. And even some really unique burger recipes you may have not even considered. Whatever you do, don't neglect the crunchy element like Mr. Flay. Just don't wait to long to chow down, or something dry like chips will go soggy before you know it.