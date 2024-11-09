The One Thing Your Burger Needs, According To Bobby Flay

When people think of the most classic food in America, the answer is almost always a big, juicy burger. Likely served on a fresh sesame seed bun, perhaps with a slice of cheddar cheese, some lettuce, a few slices of tomato and a variety of sauces (spoiler alert: there is a correct way to layer all the toppings on your burger). But what makes the absolute perfect burger? Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay has one simple trick that really seals the deal: a nice big crunch. He's even got a signature crunchburger recipe that features red onions, crisp romaine lettuce and ... potato chips.

Now, a crunch can mean a whole variety of things as long as it's felt between your teeth as you're eating a delicious burger. You can really get creative here, whether you add some pickled veggies, or perhaps some coleslaw, or a fried onion ring, or tortilla chips, or even some crispy french fries. Any crunchy topping of your choice really elevates a typical burger to one you won't forget.