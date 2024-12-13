The Classic Breakfast Food That Guy Fieri Can't Stand
When it comes to the faces of the food industry, several icons might come to mind, but without a doubt, Guy Fieri is one of them. Known for being a pivotal figure in the kitchen and on television for shows like "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and "Guy's Grocery Games," it's evident that Fieri knows food and how it should taste. Personally, I'd trust him if he said a dish wasn't up to par or needed a bit more seasoning, but as far as the breakfast item he dislikes the most, the term "agree to disagree" comes to mind.
Everyone has that "one thing" they can't stand, and Fieri is no different. If you're a fan of his shows, you've probably heard him mention he doesn't like to eat eggs. This is shocking since it seems like Fieri would enjoy just about any type of food. Or, if he did confess he doesn't like to eat something, it would be something many people don't like. But eggs? Eggs are delicious and can be made in so many tasty ways.
Why Guy Fieri doesn't like to eat eggs
During a Food Network interview, Guy Fieri explained he can't stand eggs because he's had bad experiences eating them, but he doesn't go into detail. He then says he doesn't like an egg's flavor, look, or texture, especially when scrambled. Okay, sure, even well-seasoned scrambled eggs can have a weird texture if not cooked to fluffy perfection. But then he describes eggs as "liquid chicken," and I'll never be the same again. I was not expecting that. Frankly, I wish I never heard those two words together in a sentence.
However, he still uses eggs in recipes because they're hard to replace. Eggs create structure, bind and thicken ingredients, add moisture, and emulsify, and when combined with other ingredients, they don't tend to have a tremendous flavor profile. So, while it seems like Fieri will eat anything on camera while going to "Flavortown," I don't think even the best egg recipes will get high praise from him anytime soon.