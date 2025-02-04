The Popular California Chain Restaurant You Won't Catch Andrew Zimmern At

Celebrity chef and TV show host Andrew Zimmern is known for his diverse appetite in food and that includes fast food chains. But there's one massive chain that he won't ever visit when he's on the West coast, and that's In-N-Out Burger. He is documented as not being a fan of the chain, and had a lot to say about it once on an episode of the talk show, "Hot Ones."

During the episode, he that he believes that In-N-Out is "the most overrated of all the fast food hamburgers. I think their burgers are flavorless, I think things like Double-Double Animal Style literally were invented, all those off the menu hacks, just to make the burger a little bit better." He caps his mini-tirade by saying, "Their fries are easily the worst fries in the business. Flavorless."

We've previously shared those same opinions on the fries, which rustled some feathers back when we published our thoughts. (I am of the same opinion on the fries, by the way.) Even though they're fresh cut potatoes, they're only fried once, which isn't enough to give them a crisp exterior and pillowy interior. Even asking for them "well-done," which is a sort of menu hack, barely improves them.