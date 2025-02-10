The Pillsbury Doughboy Has A Family — And A Real Name

The Pillsbury Doughboy is among the most influential food mascots of all time, up there with cultural icons like Betty Crocker and Chester Cheetah. The adorable, doughy mascot has been capturing hearts — and stomachs — since his TV debut back in November 1965. He's starred in over 600 commercials and even been featured as a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Although most people recognize him for his prominent role in plugging Pillsbury's range of products, few are aware of his extended lore.

According to Pillsbury, the Pillsbury Doughboy's real name is Poppin' Fresh. If you've ever experienced the urge to sneak a bite of Poppin' Fresh, you're not alone, but learning about his adorable family might give you second thoughts. Poppie Fresh, Poppin's female foil, joined the Pillsbury party in 1973 as a vinyl doll. The bonnet-wearing Poppie went on to promote the company's sweeter pastry products. The exact relationship between Poppin' and Poppie is the subject of some debate, but according to Pillsbury, she is simply Poppin's "friend." Poppin' also has two kids, Popper and Bun Bun, and the sweet family is rounded out by Granmommer, Granpopper, Uncle Rollie, Flapjack the dog, and Biscuit the cat. Oh, and in case you were wondering, Poppin' weighs exactly 14 ounces and stands 8 ¾ inches tall.